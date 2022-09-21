Genealogical Society issues six ‘Century Certificates’

The Blue Hills Genealogical Society recently issued six “Century Certificates” to two people with deep family roots in Barron County.

One Century Certificate was delivered by the Society to Willis Henry Selle of Turtle Lake in honor of his grandfather, Wilhelm August Selle, who settled in the Town of Turtle Lake by 1888.

Five certificates went to Jeanette Leckvold of Pensacola, Fla., in honor of the following ancestors:

• Her great-grandfather Walter Scott Carpenter, who settled in the Town of Barron by 1910

• Her grandfather, Lester Lee Carpenter, who settled in the Town of Barron by 1910

• He grandmother, Leanna Pearl Lichtenwalner, who settled in the Town of Barron by 1910

• Her great-grandfather, Harrison H. Lichtenwalner, who settled in the Town of Barron by 1910

• Her great-grandmother, Mary Adeline Dinges, who settled in the Town of Barron by 1910.