GTC 2022: NVIDIA launches Omniverse Cloud to Power the Metaverse 

NVIDIA has launched NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud, a comprehensive suite of cloud services for metaverse applications.

NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud is a suite of software and infrastructure-as-a-service that enables users to design and collaborate on 3D workflows, and experiencing metaverse applications from anywhere, on any device,without the need for any local compute power.

Making the announcement on September 20 at the ongoing NVIDIA GTC, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said, “The metaverse, the 3D internet, connects virtual 3D worlds described in USD and viewed through a simulation engine.”

“Omniverse is like nothing ever built. Omniverse is a platform for building and operating metaverse applications. Omniverse is useful wherever digital and physical worlds meet. With Omniverse in the cloud, we can connect teams worldwide to design, build, and operate virtual worlds and digital twins,” he added.

Omniverse is a real-time, large-scale 3D database — a computing platform. One can write applications that run on Omniverse, and these applications are like portals into the Omniverse virtual world.

One of the most essential uses of Omniverse is robotics, the next wave of Artificial Intelligence (AI), where AI interacts with the physical world. Using Omniverse Cloud, roboticists can train, simulate, test and deploy AI-enabled intelligent machines with increased scalability and accessibility. Autonomous vehicle engineers can generate physically based sensor data and simulate traffic scenarios to test a variety of road and weather conditions for safe self-driving deployment.

NVIDIA has written some Omniverse applications like Create and View for collaboration, Replicator for synthetic data generation, and Isaac Sim and Drive Sim for digital twin simulations.

“Breakthroughs in deep learning have opened the door to creating systems that can perceive their surroundings, plan a sequence of actions, and perform useful tasks, in real-time, every time,” Huang said, explaining that everything from the way software is developed to how it runs is completely different, and a new type of processor had to be created.

NVIDIA Xavier was the world’s first robotics processor designed for deep learning.

“Since then, every two years, we’ve announced a giant leap in performance. The driving force of the increased performance is the simultaneous increase in number and resolution of sensors, and more sophisticated AI models needed to expand driving domains and improve safety. Safety is the number one 1 priority in robotics, and it demands diversity and redundancy in sensors and algorithms. All of that demands more processing,” Huang said while announcing the launch of Drive Thor, its next-generation centralized computer for safe and secure autonomous vehicles.

Thor, which achieves up to 2,000 teraflops of performance, unifies intelligent functions — including automated and assisted driving, parking, driver and occupant monitoring, digital instrument cluster, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and rear-seat entertainment — into a single architecture for greater efficiency and lower overall system cost.

Enabling major industries

Huang said he believed that all major industries, be it retail, consumer and luxury goods, supply chain, logistics, etc, will use Omniverse to connect their teams, visualize their data in full fidelity, generate synthetic data to train AI models and simulate digital twins.

Underlining that every industry will soon be needing a digital twin of their physical assets – be it factories, logistics warehouses, automated manufacturing lines, and industrial plants — to emulate the behavior and performance of a product in the physical world.

“No physical product operated by software can be deployed in large numbers without testing the software on its digital twin,” Huang said, stating this where he sees Omniverse playing a major role.

“Telcos will deploy millions of 5G microcells and towers over the next five years. Optimizing the placement and operations of new and existing cells and towers can save billions for the USD 2-trillion telecom industry,” he said.

Charter, a telecom provider, and HeavyAI, an interactive data analytics platform company, are using Omniverse to create digital twins of their 4G and 5G networks at metro and nationwide scales.

HeavyAI uses Omniverse to combine multi-billion-point Lidar scans, satellite imagery, buildings, trees, and surroundings and their RF propagation model to simulate the performance of Charter’s radio network in real time.

Retail major Lowe’s is using Omniverse to design, build, and operate digital twins of their stores to optimize operations and enhance the shopping experience. “And with the amazing Magic Leap 2 headset connected to Omniverse, associates can enter a mixed physical and Omniverse world to explore new store designs,” Huang said.

Similarly, Deutsche Bahn, the German national railway company, uses Omniverse to build and operate a digital twin of 5,700 stations and 33,000 km of track.

Omniverse is also used to train AI models that can continuously monitor the railways and trains and recognize hazards and situations that can affect network operations. Huang said Deutsche Bahn expects to increase capacity and efficiency of the railway, and reduce its carbon footprint without building new tracks.

Early supporters of Omniverse Cloud

Some of the early supporters of Omniverse Cloud include Rimac Group, WPP and Siemens.

During his keynote, Huang demonstrated how Rimac, technology pioneer in AI-enabled hypercars and advanced electric solutions space, uses Omniverse to connect their design, engineering, and marketing pipelines to create the Nevera model. Rimac designs on RTX workstations and publishes the Omniverse-based car configurator application to run on NVIDIA GDN, which is then streamed to be enjoyed on any device.

“Electric motors are efficient and can adjust in an instant. Their flexibility allows engineers to create a car that can handle in a way a combustion engine car never could,” said Rimac Founder and CEO Mate Rimac.

He added that Omniverse Cloud will enable his engineering teams to focus on the design of the car model itself, and spend less time on the intricacies of complex 3D design pipelines. “And with this 3D car configurator experience, it unlocks endless possibilities for customization without having to manually render each layer, which saves time and money,” he added.

Incidentally, WPP – the largest marketing services organization in the world — was the first to launch automotive marketing services on Omniverse Cloud to deliver custom, advanced 3D content and experiences to leading automotive brands.

“The industry expectation for what great automotive content looks like, in any channel, has increased dramatically in the past few years. With Omniverse Cloud, we are changing the way we build, share and consume automotive content – bringing sustainable, low-emission production to our customers,” said WPP Chief Technology Officer Stephan Pretorius.

Siemens, the global leader in industrial automation, is working with NVIDIA to leverage Omniverse Cloud and NVIDIA OVX infrastructure together to deliver solutions from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform.

“An open ecosystem is a central design principle for the Siemens Xcelerator digital business platform. We are excited to expand our partnership with NVIDIA, develop integrations between Siemens Xcelerator and Omniverse Cloud, and enable an industrial metaverse where companies can remotely connect their organizations and operate in real time across the complete product and production lifecycle,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, President and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software.

ALSO READ: The Metaverse is the 3D Evolution of the Internet