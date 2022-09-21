Horoscopes today – Russell Grant’s star sign forecast for September 21





Aries Your thoughts are veering towards aspects of your life that aren’t going very well. It might be worth retracting your steps to discover how and where things started to go wrong. You would do better doing this on your own. Other people will try to interfere. Taurus Check your passport is up to date if you are thinking about going abroad soon and it’s a while since you’ve been overseas. Experts will advise you about your journey. It’s worth paying attention. A partner or close friend’s gentle encouragement helps keep you optimistic. Gemini Someone will rub you the wrong way. Making a snap decision about their personality seems a bit unfair. Once you get to know them better you will start to understand their weird sense of humour. For various reasons, text messages and emails will need an instant reply.

Cancer Avoid a friend or neighbour who has been difficult and contrary. Their mood is unlikely to change and they could be even more awkward today. Even if you haven’t done anything to provoke them, if they want an argument, they will find a reason. Leo Discussions and debates will inspire your interest in subjects you so far know very little about. This is your chance to discover more. If the launch of a group project is being considered, be sure to set a firm date or nothing very much will come out of it. Virgo Missing out on a good opportunity is a lesson learned. You will not want to repeat the same mistake. One way of becoming aware of new possibilities is to keep in touch with friends who are always in tune with what’s happening in your community.

Libra Someone in the family or someone who is so close they feel like family, needs you. Friends will complain about you missing a fun social event but you have other priorities. Looking for a new place to live? What seemed like a setback earlier in September will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Scorpio The more you are being harassed to follow someone else’s lead the more you will mean it when you say no. If you have committed to a joint arrangement and now you’re having second thoughts it will be tricky to get out of this agreement. Sagittarius Backing down in a small disagreement does not mean you give up on this issue altogether. You will just find a better way and better time to prove you are right. Where there is discord at work, stay in the background until the heat dies down.

Capricorn You’re tired of the way a pushy colleague always calls the tune. If you object to their proposals, they won’t want to hear it but it is about time you had your voice heard. Keep to your word and prove yourself to be responsible and reliable. Aquarius Outside commitments are likely to disrupt domestic arrangements. It will be necessary for you to adapt to unexpected happenings and your family will understand. You will make it up to them another time. A legal matter will make a surprising twist. Stalled plans can now be put into action. Pisces It will cause unnecessary upset if you start looking for terms and conditions when given an unexpected offer. The generosity of some people can occasionally be unconditional as you will discover. Watch what you say when in the company of a friend or loved one who isn’t in the best of moods.