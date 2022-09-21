Is WhatsApp down today? Voice and video calls not working

UPDATE: The issues that were reportedly affecting WhatsApp today have been resolved.

Down Detector reports of WhatsApp down have fallen sharply, indicating whatever was causing problems with the market leading chat app has now been resolved.

While a WhatsApp spokesperson also told Express.co.uk that the app is operating normally.

WhatsApp users had earlier today reported issues with the chat app, saying voice and video call functionality was not working for them.

ORIGINAL: WhatsApp users have reported that the Meta-owned chat app is not working for them, with the voice and video call feature going down today.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a huge spike in WhatsApp down reports which began around 6.30pm UK time.

At the time of writing Down Detector UK has registered a peak of over 3,000 WhatsApp down reports.