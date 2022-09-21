Josh Duhamel Explained How He Ended Up In The Emergency Room Just Hours Before His Wedding

Earlier this month, the actor tied the knot with model Audra Mari, but he just revealed that the whole thing almost didn’t happen.
Josh explained that the night before the ceremony, he had hired a party bus to take Audra and their friends around town — but he made a big mistake while on board.
“So I think I’m going to hang from the rafters inside this party bus and start crowd surfing atop it, and I throw my back out,” Josh admitted on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
And while he thought everything was fine, when he woke up the next morning he says he couldn’t get out of bed.
“The one day you have to be able to walk is down that aisle, and it was touch and go right up until an hour before the wedding,” Josh said.
He ended up making a last-minute decision to go to the emergency room, where he got a steroid shot that quickly helped him feel better.
“I was fine the whole night and then I woke up the next morning and I couldn’t get out of bed again,” Josh shared.
Thankfully, Josh is doing much better now — and managed to have an incredible wedding night.
