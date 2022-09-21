Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson ‘Meet Cute’ in a ‘Groundhog Day’-style rom-com

Cuoco’s Sheila approaches Davidson’s Gary in a bar, and the two spend a romantic night together getting to know each other, even if her behavior occasionally feels a bit off. That’s before she explains that she has access to a time machine (located at her local nail salon, for some reason), allowing her to travel back a day, over and over again, reliving and revising their first date.
Although Gary is understandably skeptical, he’s also irresistibly drawn to her. “We just work,” Sheila tells him, a theory that she can put to the test, over and over, altering the nature of their interaction in small and not-so-small ways and seeing how it plays out.
“It’s OK for things to be messy sometimes,” Sheila tells Gary, a line that possesses some significance in the larger story, but which doesn’t necessarily apply quite as well in this sort of exercise.
Frankly, just the marquee value of their teaming probably represents a modest win for NBC’s streaming service. That said, it would have been nice if “Meet Cute” had done a little more to capitalize on the attention, although as it stands, there’s no going back in time to fix that.
“Meet Cute” premieres September 21 on Peacock.
