Malta’s Environment Will Get Considerably Worse In Five Years’ Time, Young People Believe

Just over 83% of young people believe that Malta’s environmental situation will get considerably worse over the next five years, a survey by FreeHour and Marketing Advisory Services has found.

Malta’s environment is degrading at an alarming rate and young people in the country think it’s only going to get worse.

And the government’s plans to improve green spaces are clearly not enough, with over 80% saying they believe not enough is being done to create new green zones.

Meanwhile, over 85% believe that Malta has low air quality, while a further 68.2% said the country is overdeveloped.

Malta’s issues with traffic and overdevelopment are nothing new. However, it seems that little is being done to address the glaring issues.

Cars continue to flood the roads at record rates, while pushes for a mass rapid transit system, like a metro or tram, have stalled.

When it comes to overdevelopment, the proof is in the pudding with the country’s skyline ruined by haphazard planning.

Rather than institute proper planning, Malta continues to rely on an outdated 2006 local plan, while speculators now turn their eyes to still somewhat untouched Gozo

The climate crisis has become front and centre over the last few years as people begin to see the results first hand of the worsening environment with extreme weather far more common.

Is Malta’s environment getting worse?