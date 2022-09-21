Maverick Esports captures first place in Call of Duty at Invitational￼

After a day consisting of over 12 hours of gaming in front of a large audience and numerous cameras, Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Esports team captured the first place trophy for Call of Duty.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato hosted the Rockstar Energy Collegiate Esports Invitational in the main arena. 16 schools from the Midwest area came together to compete for the top spot in three different video games, with $5,000 on the line.

The three games consisted of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Each school showcased the talents of two teams for Call of Duty and Rocket League, while only one team from each school competed in Super Smash Bros. Multiple games were being played at the same time around the arena, while Call of Duty took over the main stage.

Two players from one of MSU’s Call of Duty teams shared their thoughts on the event. “Looks great, I’d definitely love to come here again,” said Peyton Vegdahl (Bibby). “It has been so fun. It’s a really great atmosphere,” said Braden Patterson (Bladezy).

Setting up for the event took hours of work the night before. Screens were set up across the entire floor area, as well as the stage, with gameplay being shown on two jumbotrons. Sponsoring companies had interactive booths placed in the back. Bleachers were in place on the sides of the arena with many people watching as the competition unfolded.

To apply even more pressure, professional gamer GarrettG was at the event. He spoke early in the day and later set up a meet and greet booth. He spent time with players and fans and offered up his gaming advice. “I think it’s awesome having him here,” said Patterson. “It’s a great way to grow the event.”

The world of Esports is in fact growing immensely. Colleges across the nation have launched Esports programs at an increasing rate. Patterson touched on his thoughts about the growth rate of Esports. “I think it will only get bigger and bigger as more people see it and get into it,” Said Patterson. “It will become more common with events like these, so hopefully we can continue traveling.”

Anyone who was unable to attend, the Invitational was filmed and live streamed on ‘Twitch.’ The event was very professional, with commentators talking viewers through the gameplay. For those with interest in checking out the events of the competition, it is still available to stream on “MinnesotaStateMankato” ‘Twitch’ account.

The Mavericks put up a stunning performance in all three games, but nothing could get in the way of placing in Call of Duty. Both MSU teams made it into the top three, with Maverick Gold placing 3rd and Maverick Purple taking home the grand prize.

Header Photo: On Saturday, Sept. 17, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato hosted the Rockstar Energy Collegiate Esports Invitational in the main arena. 16 schools from the Midwest area came together to compete for the top spot in three different video games, with $5,000 on the line. (Lilly Anderson/The Reporter)

Write to Ali Reed at Alicia.Reed@mnsu.edu

Like this: Like Loading…

Related