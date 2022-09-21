Meghan ‘tortured with guilt’ despite leaving kids with her mum

Gifty said this separation “is often harder on the parents than on the children”, who were looked after by Meghan’s mother.

She commented: “The children, so as long as they are with someone they know, have been fed, have someone to play with, and their routine is not disrupted, they will not be thinking too much about how they are feeling in the short term.”

However, the parents “torture themselves with feelings of guilt and worry,” something the expert suggested probably Meghan and Harry experienced.

Gifty said Harry and Meghan, “particularly at this time when they are grieving will be feeling more emotionally vulnerable”.