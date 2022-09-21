Netflix insiders reveal how the streamer uses data to drive creative decisions, with ‘contentious’ debates over renewals and reliance on a sometimes ‘flawed science’

Netflix is famously reliant on data and uses analytics to inform creative decisions.

The streamer’s data is both a potent weapon and a “flawed science,” say former execs.

Discussions about renewing shows can be “contentious” between creative execs and data analysts.

Netflix famously loves data. The streaming giant calls itself “a data-driven company since its inception,” one where “analytic work arms decision-makers around the company with useful metrics, insights, predictions, and analytic tools so that everyone can be stellar in their function.” And creatives and execs across Hollywood have come to fear and revere the streamer’s vaunted analytics-first philosophy.

For those who haven’t done creative deals with Netflix, its armies of data scientists and technologists have taken on an almost mythic power, purportedly spinning audience data into clear-cut decisions about creative projects.

But the process is much more complicated than that. According to three former Netflix executives who spoke to Insider, as well as others who’ve done deals there, the streamer’s reliance on data is both a potent weapon and a “flawed science.” And while the company’s creative decisions arise from collaboration — sometimes “contentious” — between content and execs and data-mongers, the latter wield far more influence at Netflix than at legacy Hollywood studios.

How Netflix data wonks — aka its content, strategy, and analysis teams — operate

TV and film executive teams are assigned staffers from what Netflix calls its content, strategy, and analysis (CS&A) team, a unit that is “primarily responsible for deal valuation, programming strategy, performance/audience insight, and competitive analysis,” per a recent Netflix job listing. Essentially, CS&A researchers help creative execs make decisions on whether to acquire or produce a particular project, insiders said, and offer an estimate on what the company should spend on it.

“When you want to buy a project, they will do an analysis and do a budget ballpark on it,” one former Netflix exec told Insider.

Compared to similar teams at traditional production companies and Hollywood studios and networks, Netflix’s CS&A execs have more of a front-row seat in creative discussions, insiders said.

At legacy studios, deciding whether or not to greenlight a show or acquire a film is “much more of a gut instinct,” said a second former Netflix exec. At a traditional entertainment company, this person added, market research and deal valuation would typically fall to a junior creative exec rather than a separate analytics department.

“Sometimes it was helpful and sometimes it was totally useless,” this exec said of Netflix’s analytics. “If something is really unique or a risk, they’re not going to say, ‘Go with God,’ or ‘Take that risk.’ They’ll say, ‘Our data does not support [it].”

On Netflix’s tech blog, the company breaks down how it uses “machine learning and statistical modeling” to help content executives make decisions. The process includes examining similar shows and movies, or comps, that have already been released — that’s standard practice across the industry — and then plotting those comps out on a “similarity map” in which “more similar titles appear closer together with respect to a spatial distance metric such as Euclidean distance.”





Netflix uses “machine learning and statistical modeling” to help content executives make decisions.



The company also factors in how many viewers might tune in and how the title will perform across other regions of the world — the latter being a crucial component, given Netflix’s international ambitions.

That can be particularly useful when assessing whether to acquire certain IP, said a third former Netflix exec.

“Some of it is a flawed science,” said the first insider, noting that Netflix has evolved its equation over the years. Once it had more originals under its belt, the company shifted from looking at comps among titles it had acquired to comps among titles that were unique to its platform. The streamer has also tweaked the way it factors talent into creative calculations.

A ‘Bridgerton’ renewal is a no-brainer, but ‘any other show on the service is a fight’

The question of whether to renew a series for an additional season is where discussions can get “contentious,” said the third insider.

Hits like Shonda Rhimes-produced “Bridgerton” or fantastical “The Witcher” are no-brainers. But “any other show on the service is a fight,” this person said, adding that even shows that repeatedly hit Netflix’s Top 10 list may not garner the viewing hours or completion rates considered high enough for the CS&A researchers to offer a recommendation to renew. This can sometimes spur a difference of opinion between show execs and data analysts, particularly on shows that have smaller audiences but speak to underrepresented audiences, this person said.

At Netflix, said the exec, “the bar is so, so high.”

The atmosphere is typically collaborative, with CS&A researchers and show execs working together to draft renewal proposals for, say, Netflix head of US scripted series Peter Friedlander and sometimes head of global TV Bela Bajaria. But sometimes the data scientists need a little convincing from series execs to help a show on the bubble get a shot at another season.

“It’s, ‘How do we form a picture to get a buy-in from Peter to get a renewal?’ It’s us working with CS&A to get [Friedlander and Bajaria] to understand why we’re framing the data a specific way,” explained the third former exec — adding that sometimes, an impassioned plea from a high-profile showrunner or actor can make a difference.

Humans ultimately hold the reins over whether a project gets made. All of that data can be helpful in weighing whether to commission a title, but the former Netflix execs who spoke with Insider said each decision — and the risk that comes with it — is “owned by the creative exec.”

While Netflix has recruited execs from legacy Hollywood studios like Disney, NBCUniversal, and more, it’s still seen as a tech interloper by some in the industry, who say it doesn’t give younger content executives the tools to develop their own creative judgment and audience sense.

“These streamers don’t have proper training,” said the second former insider. “The data is filling the hole of human knowledge and human experience — skills you learn when you come up in a traditional way.”