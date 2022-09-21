Netflix Launches “Streams & Screams” Portal for the Halloween Season

If I have a particular weakness in the “bad horror movies” arena it’s for Bad Christmas Horror Movies, and it looks like we’ve got another winner on our hands with The Killing Tree.

Coming this holiday season from Uncork’d Entertainment, the purveyors of a certain type of horror movie, The Killing Tree unleashes a giant killer Christmas tree, of course!

The Killing Tree decks the halls with blood on Digital & DVD November 1, 2022.

In the upcoming horror movie from Uncork’d, “On Christmas Eve, a scorned widow casts an ancient spell to resurrect her executed husband. However, when the spell goes wrong, the husband is brought back as an Evil Christmas Tree. Hell-bent on getting revenge on the one who caused his execution, the body count keeps rising as the Tree hunts her down.

“Can anyone stop this killer Christmas tree before he gets to his target?”



Watch the official trailer for The Killing Tree below!

Rhys Frake-Waterfield directs, with the cast including Sarah Alexandra Marks, Marcus Massey, Judy Tcherniak, Sarah T. Cohen, Kelly Rian Sanson, Ella Starbuck, Lauren Staerck, May Kelly, Nikolai Leon, Richard Harfst, and Gillian Broderick.

“A super fun horror tale, with some great scares and devilish humor, The Killing Tree is undoubtedly going to be very popular with audiences. ” said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. “If you loved Krampus, you’ll want to put it on your must-see list.”