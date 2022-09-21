New Stardew Valley mod adds roguelike experience to the life sim

A popular new Stardew Valley mod adds an expansive new roguelike mode to the life game. The mod, aptly titled the Stardew Valley Roguelike mod, introduces a more robust combat element to the valley, or more specifically, to the newly expanded mine and monstrous new enemies that await you beneath the earth.

The Stardew Valley mod is an expansive package that adds custom floor layouts, difficulty scaling, and custom rewards, along with 10 massive bosses and floors with “unique” challenges. The original Stardew Valley mine is where you go to smack some slimes around and dig up valuable treasures, but the emphasis is squarely on the treasure. Combat is more of an obstacle than a feature, unlike the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier, with its gigantic bees and other beasties.

A few caveats come along with the Stardew Valley Roguelike mod, though, namely that the creator, Tyler and the Haboo, recommends against using other mods. So, no Stardew Valley Expanded, dating mods, or any of the valley’s naughty mods either unless you want the mine to crash.

The mod is still under construction as well, with Tyler and the Haboo working on additional features and taking suggestions from players to make it even better. One popular suggestion is letting players save loadouts so they don’t have to start the character creation process all over again every time they begin a new run.

Expect plenty more changes in the coming days, as the mod is still early in its life. It launched on September 11, and since then, 40,000 people have checked it out, and 5,000 downloaded it. That’s an impressive number in general, but even more so after barely a week of life.

