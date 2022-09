COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro, Elkem and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, Norsk Hydro said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 10.3352 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)