Olivia Wilde Opened Up About “Reshaping” Her Family After Her Breakup With Jason Sudeikis

Raising kids with an ex isn’t always easy, but Olivia Wilde is trying to remember that her children come first.
“My priority is them,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show when discussing her children, Otis and Daisy, whom she shares with Jason Sudeikis. “As long as they’re happy and they’re healthy, then — my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us.”
Still, she admits that, sometimes, it can be “tough” navigating life after their split. “I think, you know, reshaping a family is tricky,” Olivia said, “and the one benefit is it’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions, and about happiness, and about what family means, and love, and it’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way.”
Olivia also discussed the advantages of having a blended family, after Kelly Clarkson mentioned her own experience coming from one. “It’s hard, but it’s doable,” Olivia said. “If you can surround them with so much love, then it’s OK. But, you know, it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private.”
Olivia said that she’s aware that a lot of “stuff is out there” about her, seemingly getting at her legal battle with Jason and possibly the drama around Don’t Worry Darling. But she noted that, for the most part, she’s able to tune it out.
“I mean, I’m not on the internet, I’m not on Instagram,” she said. “So I think that really helps, and just focusing on what’s real, your trusted circle of friends, what’s real, things that make you happy, people you love, people who love you, and like, just keeping your mind on what’s real. I think that’s how I get through it.”
