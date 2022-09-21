Qatar attends GCC’s Undersecretaries of Environment Ministries meeting

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), participated in the Undersecretaries of the Environment Ministries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), which was held via videoconferencing.

Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs Abdul-Hadi Nasser Al Marri represented MoECC in this meeting, which was intended to unify the position of GCC states toward the international meeting of the intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC) to develop a legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, which is scheduled to convene in November 2022.

They discussed the issue of plastic pollution, which is one of the most important challenges facing the entire world and may negatively affect the environment, particularly the marine environment.

Undersecretaries of the Environment Ministries discussed the efforts proposed by the ministries and environment relevant authorities to further confer on the cooperation and integration fields among the GCC states in the area of plastic recycling, and in this context, the State of Qatar announced the endorsement of regulations pertaining to the use of plastic, including the ban on single-use plastic bags in the State of Qatar and alternatively encourage the use of other alternatives that are essentially eco-friendly

Stemming from GCC states’ keenness to proceed with the implementation of this agreement, in a way to ensure that the environmental and economic interests of the member states are not compromised, GCC states underscore their keenness to set the possible policies in pursuit of reducing plastic pollution through the optimal management for these materials and their wastes, in addition to countering a myriad of challenges associated with it.