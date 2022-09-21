Queen Letizia of Spain dons a ‘refreshing’ look in New York

For the first day of her solo trip to the US, Queen Letizia wore a white midi dress with a floral pattern.
The gown was from Carolina Herrera, one of the Spanish monarch’s favourite designers, and featured blue flowers on the right shoulder and by the left side of the skirt.
Letizia looked very elegant in the short sleeve dress which she combined with a light blue clutch bag.
The trendy clutch and the matching pumps she wore were both from Spanish fashion brand Magrit.
In terms of jewellery, a pair of delicate gold earrings from Bvlgari finished the royal’s stylish look.
Letizia also donned the Aline Embroidered Short Sleeve Dress from Carolina Herrera earlier this year to welcome the Emir of Qatar and his wife Sheikha Jawaher during their two-day state visit to Spain.
Back then, she opted to combine it with the same light blue clutch and pumps.
Royal watchers agreed Letizia looked so “elegant” and beautiful for the event in New York, as @esmej13 and @rachelhlhannam commented.
Other believed this was a “very appropriate” look for the event and for a mental health visit, as @heidimariescott pointed out.
Many thought Queen Letizia picked the accessories wisely matching the soft blue in the dress in a very “refreshing” look.
Queen Letizia of Spain is the Honorary President of UNICEF Spain and the Ombudsman for Mental Health in Children and Teenagers.
She travelled to New York earlier this week to attend a meeting with UNICEF Mental Health experts while her husband King Felipe stayed in Spain to carry out other official engagements.
In the evening, Letizia chose an elegant red dress to participate in an event organised by UNICEF and WHO.
The Zara dress, which retails for £158, is currently sold out but new stock is “coming soon”, and is part of the Narciso Rodriguez collection.
Queen Letizia combined the gown with her Giorgio Armani black leather bag and a pair of black stilettos.
She also wore a black oversized blazer towards the end of the engagement and styled her hair in a chic ponytail.
The Spanish monarch also met with youth leaders involved in Mental Health initiatives during the week of the United Nations General Assembly and the Secretary General’s Summit for the Transformation of Education.
Letizia was accompanied by the Spanish Ambassador to the United States of America, Santiago Cabanas, and the Deputy Permanent Representative of Spain to the United Nations, Ana Jiménez.
The royal actively supports the work of the organisation and often participates in its activities.
Letizia continued to help raise awareness of the problem of mental health in children and she obtained commitments to increase investment in this area during her trip to New York.
