Queen Letizia of Spain dons a ‘refreshing’ look in New York

For the first day of her solo trip to the US, Queen Letizia wore a white midi dress with a floral pattern.

The gown was from Carolina Herrera, one of the Spanish monarch’s favourite designers, and featured blue flowers on the right shoulder and by the left side of the skirt.

Letizia looked very elegant in the short sleeve dress which she combined with a light blue clutch bag.

The trendy clutch and the matching pumps she wore were both from Spanish fashion brand Magrit.

