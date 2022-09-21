Rare Photo of Legend Muhammad Ali Shows the Beatles Being Showed by His Powerful Presence

In the year 1964 when The Beatles were at the peak of their global fame, the rock band met then Cassius Clay and later Muhammad Ali. At the time of this meeting, Ali was only twenty-two. The meeting with The Beatles was unplanned, and it became an iconic moment in pop culture. Almost 58 years later the photograph resurfaced on the net.

At the time of the meeting, Ali was preparing to fight Sonny Liston for the WBC and WBA heavyweight titles. Following his meeting with The Beatles, Ali defeated Liston by RTD.

The famous picture was captured by Chris Smith in the Miami Beach’s 5th Street Gym. And to this day, fans hold the picture in high regards. The humor of both Ali and The Beatles was enclosed by Smith to become one of the biggest moments in the history of pop culture.

Muhammad Ali knocks all four of The Beatles’ members with only one punch

Ali, in the picture, looks vibrant and determined to act. With one left hand, he knocks unconscious all four of The Beatles’ members in the frame.

At the time of his meeting with one of the greatest bands of all time, Ali was in his early twenties. He held a professional record of 20 wins, 0 loss, and 0 draws. Ali was hardening himself to face the slugger Sonny Liston. And prior to facing Liston, Ali encountered Henry Cooper, Doug Jones, Charlie Powell, Archie Moore, and Alejandro Lavorante.

Challenger Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) punches heavyweight champion Sonny Liston during their 1964 bout. Clay won the title with a TKO of Liston in the 7th round.

After this 1964 fight with Liston, Ali fought the same again in the next year. The rematch took place on the 25th May 1965. Only the WBC heavyweight title was on the line when the duo met for the second time in the ring.

Heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali stands over Sonny Liston and taunts him to get up during their title fight. Ali knocked Liston out in one minute in the first round during their bout at the Central Maine Youth Center in Lewiston, Maine.

However, this time around, Ali knocked Liston out. At 2:12 on the clock of the very first round, Ali took care of business.

What is your favorite memory from the Ali vs. Liston saga? And how would you react to his encounter with The Beatles? Let us know in the comments below.