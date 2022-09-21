Renaissance Weirton looking for some cute Christmas pets

WEIRTON — The holidays are still a few months away, but one local organization is hoping to get everyone – including pets – into the Christmas spirit a little early.

As part of its plans for the 2022 Christmas on Main Street event, Renaissance Weirton has announced its Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest.

“Renaissance Weirton is excited to kick off one of our contests leading up to the Christmas season,” Renaissance Weirton board member Tiffany Gale said.

The Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest started Monday, and will accept entries through Nov. 1. Those interested in participating may submit their pet’s Christmas photo for an entry fee of $10, which also gives them 10 votes.

The contest is open to anyone, even pets living outside of the Ohio Valley.

“This contest is completely online,” Gale noted.

For more information on the contest, visit either the Christmas on Main Street Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WeirtonChristmasonMainStreet, or the contest website at www.gogophotocontest.com/cutestchristmaspetcontestrwc/pages/13222.

Voting will be done through the contest website.

Additional questions may be emailed to bbrock@cityofweirton.com.

Prize packages will be awarded to the three pets receiving the most votes as of midnight, Nov. 1, with winners notified the week of Nov. 7.

Sponsors for the photo contest are Pet Supplies Plus, Gurrera Law Offices PLLC, Crissy Fierro Photography, The Dapper Pup Pet Grooming and Fiesta Tableware Co.

Christmas on Main Street is scheduled for Nov. 19, with plans for ice skating, rides, vendors, live entertainment, fireworks and more.

“Renaissance Weirton is really trying to get everyone excited for Christmas,” Gale said.