Sayfetdinova into second round of West Texas Pro Tennis Open – Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova is the sole Red Raider left in the West Texas Pro Tennis Open after she picked up a ranked win on Wednesday afternoon.

Taking on ITA No. 89-ranked player, Kristina Novak of Oklahoma State, the Red Raider pulled out a gritty victory to move on to the second round of the main draw.

Sayfetdinova, who is ranked No. 67 by the ITA, dropped her first set in the match by a 6-4 score.

But, the Red Raider bounced back to win the match after posting consecutive 6-4, 6-3 scores in the second and third sets, respectively.

Sayfetdinova will have another tough challenge tomorrow when she competes against 8-seed and No. 9-ranked Carson Branstine of Texas A&M.

For more information, visit the tournament page here.

QUALIFYING SINGLES RESULTS

[14] Indianna Spink (Arkansas) def. Cristina Tiglea , 2-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (6)

FIRST ROUND SINGLES RESULTS

No. 67 Avelina Sayfetdinova def. No. 89 Kristina Novak (Oklahoma State), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

[6] Jantje Tilbuerger (UCF) def. Yekaterina Dmitrichenko , 6-4, 6-0

FIRST ROUND DOUBLES RESULTS

Carolina Gomez (Arkansas)/Raquel Gonzalez Vilar (Oklahoma State) def. [4] Yekaterina Dmitrichenko / Avelina Sayfetdinova , 6-3, 6-1

[2] Katarina Kozarov /Veronica Miroshnichenko (Loyola Marymount) def. Camryn Stepp / Metka Komac , 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (4)