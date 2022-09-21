Sayfetdinova into second round of West Texas Pro Tennis Open – Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas – Sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova is the sole Red Raider left in the West Texas Pro Tennis Open after she picked up a ranked win on Wednesday afternoon.
Taking on ITA No. 89-ranked player, Kristina Novak of Oklahoma State, the Red Raider pulled out a gritty victory to move on to the second round of the main draw.
Sayfetdinova, who is ranked No. 67 by the ITA, dropped her first set in the match by a 6-4 score.
But, the Red Raider bounced back to win the match after posting consecutive 6-4, 6-3 scores in the second and third sets, respectively.
Sayfetdinova will have another tough challenge tomorrow when she competes against 8-seed and No. 9-ranked Carson Branstine of Texas A&M.
For more information, visit the tournament page here.
QUALIFYING SINGLES RESULTS
[14] Indianna Spink (Arkansas) def. Cristina Tiglea, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (6)
FIRST ROUND SINGLES RESULTS
No. 67 Avelina Sayfetdinova def. No. 89 Kristina Novak (Oklahoma State), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
[6] Jantje Tilbuerger (UCF) def. Yekaterina Dmitrichenko, 6-4, 6-0
FIRST ROUND DOUBLES RESULTS
Carolina Gomez (Arkansas)/Raquel Gonzalez Vilar (Oklahoma State) def. [4] Yekaterina Dmitrichenko/Avelina Sayfetdinova, 6-3, 6-1
[2] Katarina Kozarov/Veronica Miroshnichenko (Loyola Marymount) def. Camryn Stepp/Metka Komac, 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (4)
SECOND ROUND MAIN DRAW SINGLES MATCH
No. 67 Avelina Sayfetdinova vs. [8] No. 9 Carson Branstine (Texas A&M)
Source link