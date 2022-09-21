Seminars for children’s coaches took place in Norway

During of six weekends over the last year, the Norwegian Handball Federation (NHF) organised seminars for coaches engaged in children’s handball.

The federation put an emphasis on specific important areas, which were highlighted during the seminars, reflecting the development towards which the NHF is aiming in the future. With the help of these activities, the NHF hopes to leave a message for the coaches, demonstrating what the federation considers to be the most important cornerstones when working with the young players.

The events took place in each of the six regions of the NHF, with as many as 550 participants from all over the country altogether. A number of the most respected Norwegian coaches and lecturers shared their thoughts and ideas during the seminars, including the head coach of the Norway women’s national team, Thorir Hergeirsson, who highlighted, described and visualised different kinds of defensive philosophies in the most inspiring manner.

The coaches who took part in the seminars also appreciated getting together, having a chance to share their knowledge and experience, building a closer network and getting to know each other better.

Photos: NHF

