Seth Meyers, Chloe Fineman crack jokes to help the environment

Seth Meyers, “Saturday Night Live” stars Chloe Fineman and Michael Che, Mike Birbiglia, Hasan Minhaj and Nick Kroll took the stage at Casa Cipriani on Tuesday night for the National Resource Defense Council’s “Night of Comedy” benefit.

“I don’t even know what the current variant is,” Meyers told the crowd, including Chelsea Clinton, media big David Zaslav, Anjelica Huston and Candice Bergen. “I feel like that is really positive,” he continued. He also joked of seeing people without masks, “If eyes are the windows to the soul, the nose is the pothole of the face.”

Minhaj said from the stage of the charity show, “We’re all here because we love the environment… and tax loop holes.”

“SNL” star Fineman entertained the audience with impressions of celebs including Drew Barrymore, Frances McDormand, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep — all having orgasms.

Chloe Fineman did impressions of celebrities having orgasms. Getty Images for NRDC

While doing an impression of Winona Ryder, Fineman let out a series of squeaks and quipped in reference to the “Stranger Things” star’s 2001 arrest, “And then she’d steal a handbag.”

Che apologized for his casual look — jeans and a sweatshirt — by saying “The invitation said cocktail attire, and this is what I like to wear when I’m getting f–ked up.” He added as a further excuse, “I’m grieving, the Queen died.”

Michael Che joked about his casual outfit. Getty Images for NRDC

Kroll — who stars in Olivia Wilde’s much talked about new film, “Don’t Worry Darling” — did a hilarious set touching on topics from parents to weed.

The evening honored Anna Scott Carter, wife to former Vanity Fair head Graydon, who is an honorary trustee of the non-profit and founded the fundraising event.

The organization’s mission is to safeguard the earth and its natural systems. It has worked on issues such as aiding the Flint, Michigan, water crisis.