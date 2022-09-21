Shahbaz Shigri done with being in relationship for now

Shahbaz Shigri, the former fiance of singer Aima Baig, recently said that he is done with being in a relationship for now.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shahbaz Shigri, speaking in a podcast, said he does not want any more weddings. He said,”I have had way too many of them. I don’t want no more.”

He added: “I’ve been in and out of the wringer multiple times. In terms of relationships, I’ve lived multiple lifetimes, I think. I’m done for now guys, I’m done.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig had recently announced her split with Shahbaz Shigri.

It is pertinent to mention that Shahbaz Shigri tied the knot with Aisha Linnea in 2014 but the couple divorced after five years of marriage. He got engaged to Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri got engaged in March 2021 before breaking up this month.

Related – Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are now engaged

The singer, in a now-deleted Instagram post, said the two ended their relationship on a good note.

“Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time,” she wrote. “Sometimes, shit happens and happens for a reason. And to answer all your questions, yes we have parted ways. But we both are doing good and fine so don’t worry. I wanted to do it in the most respectful way and so I did.”

Aima Baig went on to say that people have the option to show off their feelings which defines who they are from the inside.

“That’s me, telling the truth to anyone wondering are they or are they not together? And the answer is nope. Me and Shahbaz are not together anymore.,” she said.

Comments