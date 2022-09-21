Simulation of UAE’s 2117 Mars mission to be created in the metaverse

A simulation of the UAE’s 2117 Mars mission will be built in the metaverse.

Dubai’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced its support in the development of the metaverse. The project will be led by Bedu, Dubai-based Web3 technologies and solutions provider.

The collaboration will see both organisations partner to build a unique metaverse experience for the Red Planet, which will involve collaborate on ideation, creative development, and visualisation of the 2117 metaverse elements.

Through a series of workshops and strategy sessions, BEDU will contribute its expertise, which will include virtual experiences that capture the sensations of being in space and setting foot on Mars, as well as create awareness around the challenges of exploration and colonisation, a statement said.

Adnan Al Rais, Mars 2117 programme manager, at the MBRSC, said, “As we set our sights on ever more challenging destinations for exploration with humans and robots, innovative ideas and future thinking will be critical to helping us reach new milestones.”

MBRSC will work closely with BEDU to guide the development, including providing advisory, sharing data and information on Space and Mars as well as forming a steering committee to monitor progress. Bedu will provide MBRSC with consultancy and advisory services in areas such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web3, and the Metaverse.

“The UAE is known throughout the world as a pioneer,” said Amin Al Zarouni, chief executive officer of Bedu. “We are excited to partner with MBRSC and are honoured to capture this spellbinding adventure to the stars using the power of the latest and greatest technologies here on Earth. With 2117 we aspire to deliver a fully experience driven Metaverse that focuses on creating endless opportunities for both, individuals, and organisations.”

The Mars 2117 project aims to build the first city on Mars in 100 years.

See: Pictures: UAE aims to create ‘mini city’ on Mars by 2117

Bedu launched operations in the UAE earlier this year.

Read: Dubai-based metaverse solution provider Bedu launches operations