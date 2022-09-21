The Diofield Chronicle Review – Forever War

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”The%20Diofield%20Chronicle%20Reveal%20Trailer%20%7C%20Sony%20State%20of%20Play%20March%202022″,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”Publisher Asset”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/03\/09\/c5728d25-46b7-43ce-9c49-3ddf0e8b3f30\/trailer_stateofplay2022_diofield_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/03\/09\/c5728d25-46b7-43ce-9c49-3ddf0e8b3f30\/trailer_stateofplay2022_diofield_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/03\/09\/c5728d25-46b7-43ce-9c49-3ddf0e8b3f30\/trailer_stateofplay2022_diofield_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/03\/09\/c5728d25-46b7-43ce-9c49-3ddf0e8b3f30\/trailer_stateofplay2022_diofield_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/03\/09\/c5728d25-46b7-43ce-9c49-3ddf0e8b3f30\/trailer_stateofplay2022_diofield_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/03\/09\/c5728d25-46b7-43ce-9c49-3ddf0e8b3f30\/trailer_stateofplay2022_diofield_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg"> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s<br /> <br />Terms of Use and<br /> Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p class="video-caption"><em>Now Playing:</em> The Diofield Chronicle Reveal Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022</p> </p></div> <p dir="ltr">Your perspective on events is through the eyes of Andrias Rhondarson, who is the boyhood friend and servant of the murdered heir, now grown-up and leading a band of mercenaries in the employ of the crown. Andrias makes for a dull lead, as he’s disinclined to divulge his inner thoughts, while the ponderous, often humorless conversations he has with the rest of the cast do little to warm you to his plight, or anyone elses for that matter. In fairly typical JPRG style, few of the core cast look a day older than 18 yet carry themselves, whether debating strategy around the table or reflecting on the last mission, with the world-weariness of a pragmatic veteran general. It’s laborious stuff and serves mostly to highlight the need for a quicker method of skipping through each scene.</p> <p dir="ltr">Between missions you explore the sparsely decorated keep that serves as company HQ, collecting new missions, shopping for weapons and consumables, and upgrading the party’s abilities. Helpfully, the map shows where missions can be collected and conversations can be held, as well as whether the merchant or research station have new items available, and you can fast-travel between locations in mere seconds. As you recruit new party members, this hub area gradually becomes more populated over time, but despite the presence of side missions to unlock additional features and a new area, it fails to feel like home. Not much more than a collection of bland, often empty rooms, the HQ is essentially a glorified menu. Returning to the hub ought to be accompanied by a sense of wonder at what might have changed or developed; instead it’s more of a weary resignation that you’re going to have to hop between hotspots while clicking through a bunch of boring dialogue.</p> <p dir="ltr">Battles take place in real-time with the action pausing automatically when you issue a movement order or a command to use an ability. This can give proceedings a jarring stop-start feel, but it does allow time to think every step of the way and, crucially, make small adjustments–say, telling a character to step a few feet to the side to avoid an incoming attack.</p> <blockquote data-align="center" data-size="large"> <p>The combat seems interesting at first but fails to develop, seemingly content to tread the same ground from start to finish</p> </blockquote> <p dir="ltr">The combat seems interesting at first but fails to develop, seemingly content to tread the same ground from start to finish. Surprises are limited to yet another wave of enemies rather than any attempt to chart new territory. Enemies boil down to two types–ranged and melee–with variations reduced to stronger versions and some very slightly different attacks. Your party members come in four classes: soldier (the defensive tank), cavalier (mobile damage), sharpshooter (ranged damage), and magicker (healing and buffs with some ranged damage). These characters require reasonably different tactics to maximize their potential. You’re not just telling everyone to attack that enemy and sitting back; it’s vital you tell your cavalier to flank the enemy and gain the ambush attack bonus, or to have your soldier provoke specific enemies into attacking her, or to instruct your magicker to cast Sanctuary on the ground your soldier is holding, or have your sharpshooter fire off a stun shot to interrupt an enemy preparing a special attack.</p> <p dir="ltr">But as you progress deeper, the challenge of combat doesn’t escalate in interesting ways. Sure, there are a few more enemies to face at once. Sure, they have a couple more tricks up their sleeve than mere basic attacks. And sure, there’s the odd boss with multiple health bars. But there aren’t that many more enemies, those extra tricks aren’t all that new, and those bosses just take longer to kill rather than demanding a novel approach. For much of the last half of the game, I tackled every fight in much the same way, sticking with the same core crew and only making minor tweaks when necessary. There was no need to change because the missions weren’t presenting me with any new challenges. Climactic encounters were handled in identical fashion in a way that initially felt satisfying, as if I’d solved the problem of the game’s combat, before boredom set in at the absence of any friction to stall my progress to the end.</p> <p dir="ltr">In the field, Andrias may be the group’s leader but you can select any characters to comprise the party of four. Cleverly, you’re not limited to your chosen four once a battle gets underway. In the setup phase you assign a support character to each primary party member, buffing their performance with passive stat bonuses and allowing them to activate the second character’s special abilities. You can even, a limited number of times, swap out a character–primary or support–in the middle of a fight, a useful clutch move if someone’s health is dangerously low or the situation calls for an ability specific to someone else.</p> <p dir="ltr">With upwards of a dozen characters vying for battle time (I recruited 14 in my playthrough, though there may be more) it’s also just a smart way to ensure that everyone is involved. Of course there’s still a tendency to stick with your favorites, particularly since the primary party gains more XP, but it eases the burden of grinding missions (you can replay any once completed to tick off sub-objectives and earn gold and XP) to allow under-leveled characters to catch up.</p> <p dir="ltr">The rudimentary map design exacerbates the problem. Terrain type is not a factor, despite missions taking place in cities, farmlands, snowfields, deserts and swamps. That patch of water or mud on the ground means nothing. You can fire a ranged weapon through or over any obstacle. High ground is no advantage. Everything is so flattened out that the combat arenas may as well be blank spaces. Maybe this wouldn’t be such an issue if the mission objective required more interesting actions, but they almost without exception task you with killing all the enemies. Sometimes you have to activate a bridge to reach the next batch of enemies, occasionally there’s an NPC to escort across the map and you have to kill all the enemies as you go, and very sparingly there’s a point you have to protect while killing all the enemies.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039195-20220915115418_1.jpg" data-ref-id="1300-4039195" data-ratio="0.625" data-width="1920" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 1920px"><img width="1280" height="800" alt="No Caption Provided" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/The-Diofield-Chronicle-Review-Forever-War.jpg" data-title="The Diofield Chronicle Review - Forever War 1"></figure> <figure data-embed-type="gallery" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039196-20220915160005_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039197-20220915161912_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039198-20220915202959_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039199-20220915204842_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039200-20220916094107_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039201-20220916150302_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039202-20220916153646_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039203-20220916162530_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039204-20220916195415_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039205-20220916195738_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039206-20220917175109_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039207-20220917200749_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039208-20220918163039_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039209-20220919103046_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039210-20220919123403_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039211-20220919142624_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039212-20220919151700_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039213-20220919181421_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039214-20220919210349_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/43/434805/4039215-20220920153405_1.jpg" data-ref-id="1300-4039196,1300-4039197,1300-4039198,1300-4039199,1300-4039200,1300-4039201,1300-4039202,1300-4039203,1300-4039204,1300-4039205,1300-4039206,1300-4039207,1300-4039208,1300-4039209,1300-4039210,1300-4039211,1300-4039212,1300-4039213,1300-4039214,1300-4039215" data-resize-urls="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039196-20220915160005_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039197-20220915161912_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039198-20220915202959_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039199-20220915204842_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039200-20220916094107_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039201-20220916150302_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039202-20220916153646_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039203-20220916162530_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039204-20220916195415_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039205-20220916195738_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039206-20220917175109_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039207-20220917200749_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039208-20220918163039_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039209-20220919103046_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039210-20220919123403_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039211-20220919142624_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039212-20220919151700_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039213-20220919181421_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039214-20220919210349_1.jpg,https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/square_avatar/43/434805/4039215-20220920153405_1.jpg"> <p>Gallery</p> </figure> <p dir="ltr">Even when the story introduces elements that could potentially offer intriguing alternative paths, the mission format doesn’t change. A nascent pro-democracy movement, born of angry common folk, is quickly characterized as a band of thugs and brutally quashed by your iron fist at the behest of the king. Empire soldiers, demi-human monsters, the walking dead, a group of angry peasant farmers; they’re all dealt with in the same way: Deploy the mercs and slaughter anything that moves. Too many near-identical fights make for a tedious slog, and the late-game story twists that prolong the end credits only intensify the fatigue.</p> <p dir="ltr">The Diofield Chronicle probably wants to explore ideas around how power is accumulated and how legitimacy is granted with its tales of warring lords and divine rights. But it never truly engages with them. Characters hedge around such issues, expressing tentative misgivings regarding the nobility of their mission before carrying on regardless. Similarly, in brief conversations, it gestures at the possibility of other ways to structure society, but never actually entertains them. With Andrias and his mercenary company the hammer that sees every problem as a nail, it makes for an unsatisfying narrative arc. Yet as you deploy the same tactics across what may as well be the same battlefield against pretty much the same enemies for the umpteenth time, it’s an effective metaphor for the conservative and unimaginative game design.</p> </p></div> <p><script type="rocketlazyloadscript" data-rocket-type="text/javascript">(function (v,i) { var scp = v.createElement("script"), config = { ChannelID: '59b6635a28a0615e9d5c6a97', AdUnitType: '2', PublisherID: '710255596210754', PlacementID: 'pltuinOVSPghiHgezFa', DivID: 'div_id', IAB_Category: 'IAB12', Keywords: 'news', Language: 'en-us', BG_Color: '#FAFAFA', Text_Color: '#000000', Font: 'Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif', FontSize: '8', }; scp.src='https://s.vi-serve.com/tagLoader.js'; scp.type = "text/javascript"; scp.async = true; scp.onload = function() { i[btoa('video intelligence start')].init(config); }; (v.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || v.documentElement.appendChild(v.createElement('head'))).appendChild(scp); })(document, window);</script> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M343236ScriptRootC251477"></div> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" src="https://jsc.mgid.com/n/e/newslanes.com.251477.js" async></script> <!-- Composite End --><br /> <br /><a href="https://www.gamespot.com/reviews/the-diofield-chronicle-review-forever-war/1900-6417963/?ftag=CAD-01-10abi2f" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Source link </a></p> <div id='jp-relatedposts' class='jp-relatedposts' > <h3 class="jp-relatedposts-headline"><em>Related</em></h3> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div><!-- .post-inner --> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="post-meta-wrapper post-meta-single post-meta-single-bottom"> <ul class="post-meta"> <li class="post-tags meta-wrapper"> <span class="meta-icon"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tags</span> <svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="18" height="18" viewBox="0 0 18 18"><path fill="" d="M15.4496399,8.42490555 L8.66109799,1.63636364 L1.63636364,1.63636364 L1.63636364,8.66081885 L8.42522727,15.44178 C8.57869221,15.5954158 8.78693789,15.6817418 9.00409091,15.6817418 C9.22124393,15.6817418 9.42948961,15.5954158 9.58327627,15.4414581 L15.4486339,9.57610048 C15.7651495,9.25692435 15.7649133,8.74206554 15.4496399,8.42490555 Z M16.6084423,10.7304545 L10.7406818,16.59822 C10.280287,17.0591273 9.65554997,17.3181054 9.00409091,17.3181054 C8.35263185,17.3181054 7.72789481,17.0591273 7.26815877,16.5988788 L0.239976954,9.57887876 C0.0863319284,9.4254126 0,9.21716044 0,9 L0,0.818181818 C0,0.366312477 0.366312477,0 0.818181818,0 L9,0 C9.21699531,0 9.42510306,0.0862010512 9.57854191,0.239639906 L16.6084423,7.26954545 C17.5601275,8.22691012 17.5601275,9.77308988 16.6084423,10.7304545 Z M5,6 C4.44771525,6 4,5.55228475 4,5 C4,4.44771525 4.44771525,4 5,4 C5.55228475,4 6,4.44771525 6,5 C6,5.55228475 5.55228475,6 5,6 Z" /></svg> </span> <span class="meta-text"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/chronicle/" rel="tag">Chronicle</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/diofield/" rel="tag">DioField</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/review/" rel="tag">review</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/war/" rel="tag">war'</a> </span> </li> </ul><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .post-meta-wrapper --> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-title-wrapper"> <div class="author-avatar vcard"> <img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/images.png" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" /> </div> <h2 class="author-title heading-size-4"> By Newslanes Media </h2> </div><!-- .author-name --> <div class="author-description"> <p>Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.</p> <a class="author-link" href="https://newslanes.com/author/newslanesgmail-com/" rel="author"> View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> </a> </div><!-- .author-description --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> <nav class="pagination-single section-inner" aria-label="Post"> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> <div class="pagination-single-inner"> <a class="previous-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/09/21/sayfetdinova-into-second-round-of-west-texas-pro-tennis-open-texas-tech-red-raiders/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">←</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Sayfetdinova into second round of West Texas Pro Tennis Open – Texas Tech Red Raiders</span></span> </a> <a class="next-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/09/21/european-defense-cloud-computing-market-overview/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">→</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">European Defense Cloud Computing Market Overview</span></span> </a> </div><!-- .pagination-single-inner --> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> </nav><!-- .pagination-single --> <div class="comments-wrapper section-inner"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h2 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2022/09/21/the-diofield-chronicle-review-forever-war/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h2><p class="must-log-in">You must be <a href="https://newslanes.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2022%2F09%2F21%2Fthe-diofield-chronicle-review-forever-war%2F">logged in</a> to post a comment.</p> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div><!-- .comments-wrapper --> </article><!-- .post --> </main><!-- #site-content --> <div class="footer-nav-widgets-wrapper header-footer-group"> <div class="footer-inner section-inner"> <div class="footer-top has-footer-menu has-social-menu"> <nav aria-label="Footer" class="footer-menu-wrapper"> <ul class="footer-menu reset-list-style"> <li id="menu-item-29563" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29563"><a href="https://newslanes.com/uk/">UK</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29564" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29564"><a href="https://newslanes.com/us/">US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29566" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29566"><a href="https://newslanes.com/canada/">Canada</a></li> <li id="menu-item-33886" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-33886"><a href="https://newslanes.com/health/">Health</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29559" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29559"><a href="https://newslanes.com/finance/">Finance</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29561" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29561"><a href="https://newslanes.com/science/">Science</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29560" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29560"><a href="https://newslanes.com/life-style-news/">LifeStyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29562" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29562"><a href="https://newslanes.com/showbiz/">Showbiz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29565" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29565"><a href="https://newslanes.com/weird/">Weird</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162327" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162327"><a href="https://newslanes.com/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162328" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162328"><a href="https://newslanes.com/world/">World</a></li> </ul> </nav><!-- .site-nav --> <nav aria-label="Social links" class="footer-social-wrapper"> <ul class="social-menu footer-social reset-list-style social-icons fill-children-current-color"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75352"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/newslanesuk/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook Page</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12 2C6.5 2 2 6.5 2 12c0 5 3.7 9.1 8.4 9.9v-7H7.9V12h2.5V9.8c0-2.5 1.5-3.9 3.8-3.9 1.1 0 2.2.2 2.2.2v2.5h-1.3c-1.2 0-1.6.8-1.6 1.6V12h2.8l-.4 2.9h-2.3v7C18.3 21.1 22 17 22 12c0-5.5-4.5-10-10-10z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75353"><a href="https://twitter.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter Username</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M22.23,5.924c-0.736,0.326-1.527,0.547-2.357,0.646c0.847-0.508,1.498-1.312,1.804-2.27 c-0.793,0.47-1.671,0.812-2.606,0.996C18.324,4.498,17.257,4,16.077,4c-2.266,0-4.103,1.837-4.103,4.103 c0,0.322,0.036,0.635,0.106,0.935C8.67,8.867,5.647,7.234,3.623,4.751C3.27,5.357,3.067,6.062,3.067,6.814 c0,1.424,0.724,2.679,1.825,3.415c-0.673-0.021-1.305-0.206-1.859-0.513c0,0.017,0,0.034,0,0.052c0,1.988,1.414,3.647,3.292,4.023 c-0.344,0.094-0.707,0.144-1.081,0.144c-0.264,0-0.521-0.026-0.772-0.074c0.522,1.63,2.038,2.816,3.833,2.85 c-1.404,1.1-3.174,1.756-5.096,1.756c-0.331,0-0.658-0.019-0.979-0.057c1.816,1.164,3.973,1.843,6.29,1.843 c7.547,0,11.675-6.252,11.675-11.675c0-0.178-0.004-0.355-0.012-0.531C20.985,7.47,21.68,6.747,22.23,5.924z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75354"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12,4.622c2.403,0,2.688,0.009,3.637,0.052c0.877,0.04,1.354,0.187,1.671,0.31c0.42,0.163,0.72,0.358,1.035,0.673 c0.315,0.315,0.51,0.615,0.673,1.035c0.123,0.317,0.27,0.794,0.31,1.671c0.043,0.949,0.052,1.234,0.052,3.637 s-0.009,2.688-0.052,3.637c-0.04,0.877-0.187,1.354-0.31,1.671c-0.163,0.42-0.358,0.72-0.673,1.035 c-0.315,0.315-0.615,0.51-1.035,0.673c-0.317,0.123-0.794,0.27-1.671,0.31c-0.949,0.043-1.233,0.052-3.637,0.052 s-2.688-0.009-3.637-0.052c-0.877-0.04-1.354-0.187-1.671-0.31c-0.42-0.163-0.72-0.358-1.035-0.673 c-0.315-0.315-0.51-0.615-0.673-1.035c-0.123-0.317-0.27-0.794-0.31-1.671C4.631,14.688,4.622,14.403,4.622,12 s0.009-2.688,0.052-3.637c0.04-0.877,0.187-1.354,0.31-1.671c0.163-0.42,0.358-0.72,0.673-1.035 c0.315-0.315,0.615-0.51,1.035-0.673c0.317-0.123,0.794-0.27,1.671-0.31C9.312,4.631,9.597,4.622,12,4.622 M12,3 C9.556,3,9.249,3.01,8.289,3.054C7.331,3.098,6.677,3.25,6.105,3.472C5.513,3.702,5.011,4.01,4.511,4.511 c-0.5,0.5-0.808,1.002-1.038,1.594C3.25,6.677,3.098,7.331,3.054,8.289C3.01,9.249,3,9.556,3,12c0,2.444,0.01,2.751,0.054,3.711 c0.044,0.958,0.196,1.612,0.418,2.185c0.23,0.592,0.538,1.094,1.038,1.594c0.5,0.5,1.002,0.808,1.594,1.038 c0.572,0.222,1.227,0.375,2.185,0.418C9.249,20.99,9.556,21,12,21s2.751-0.01,3.711-0.054c0.958-0.044,1.612-0.196,2.185-0.418 c0.592-0.23,1.094-0.538,1.594-1.038c0.5-0.5,0.808-1.002,1.038-1.594c0.222-0.572,0.375-1.227,0.418-2.185 C20.99,14.751,21,14.444,21,12s-0.01-2.751-0.054-3.711c-0.044-0.958-0.196-1.612-0.418-2.185c-0.23-0.592-0.538-1.094-1.038-1.594 c-0.5-0.5-1.002-0.808-1.594-1.038c-0.572-0.222-1.227-0.375-2.185-0.418C14.751,3.01,14.444,3,12,3L12,3z M12,7.378 c-2.552,0-4.622,2.069-4.622,4.622S9.448,16.622,12,16.622s4.622-2.069,4.622-4.622S14.552,7.378,12,7.378z M12,15 c-1.657,0-3-1.343-3-3s1.343-3,3-3s3,1.343,3,3S13.657,15,12,15z M16.804,6.116c-0.596,0-1.08,0.484-1.08,1.08 s0.484,1.08,1.08,1.08c0.596,0,1.08-0.484,1.08-1.08S17.401,6.116,16.804,6.116z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75355"><a href="https://uk.linkedin.com/in/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Linkedin</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M19.7,3H4.3C3.582,3,3,3.582,3,4.3v15.4C3,20.418,3.582,21,4.3,21h15.4c0.718,0,1.3-0.582,1.3-1.3V4.3 C21,3.582,20.418,3,19.7,3z M8.339,18.338H5.667v-8.59h2.672V18.338z M7.004,8.574c-0.857,0-1.549-0.694-1.549-1.548 c0-0.855,0.691-1.548,1.549-1.548c0.854,0,1.547,0.694,1.547,1.548C8.551,7.881,7.858,8.574,7.004,8.574z M18.339,18.338h-2.669 v-4.177c0-0.996-0.017-2.278-1.387-2.278c-1.389,0-1.601,1.086-1.601,2.206v4.249h-2.667v-8.59h2.559v1.174h0.037 c0.356-0.675,1.227-1.387,2.526-1.387c2.703,0,3.203,1.779,3.203,4.092V18.338z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75356"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Y1h9rstNbjJ5FUMNCnOZQ"><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M21.8,8.001c0,0-0.195-1.378-0.795-1.985c-0.76-0.797-1.613-0.801-2.004-0.847c-2.799-0.202-6.997-0.202-6.997-0.202 h-0.009c0,0-4.198,0-6.997,0.202C4.608,5.216,3.756,5.22,2.995,6.016C2.395,6.623,2.2,8.001,2.2,8.001S2,9.62,2,11.238v1.517 c0,1.618,0.2,3.237,0.2,3.237s0.195,1.378,0.795,1.985c0.761,0.797,1.76,0.771,2.205,0.855c1.6,0.153,6.8,0.201,6.8,0.201 s4.203-0.006,7.001-0.209c0.391-0.047,1.243-0.051,2.004-0.847c0.6-0.607,0.795-1.985,0.795-1.985s0.2-1.618,0.2-3.237v-1.517 C22,9.62,21.8,8.001,21.8,8.001z M9.935,14.594l-0.001-5.62l5.404,2.82L9.935,14.594z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75357"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/newslanes/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12.289,2C6.617,2,3.606,5.648,3.606,9.622c0,1.846,1.025,4.146,2.666,4.878c0.25,0.111,0.381,0.063,0.439-0.169 c0.044-0.175,0.267-1.029,0.365-1.428c0.032-0.128,0.017-0.237-0.091-0.362C6.445,11.911,6.01,10.75,6.01,9.668 c0-2.777,2.194-5.464,5.933-5.464c3.23,0,5.49,2.108,5.49,5.122c0,3.407-1.794,5.768-4.13,5.768c-1.291,0-2.257-1.021-1.948-2.277 c0.372-1.495,1.089-3.112,1.089-4.191c0-0.967-0.542-1.775-1.663-1.775c-1.319,0-2.379,1.309-2.379,3.059 c0,1.115,0.394,1.869,0.394,1.869s-1.302,5.279-1.54,6.261c-0.405,1.666,0.053,4.368,0.094,4.604 c0.021,0.126,0.167,0.169,0.25,0.063c0.129-0.165,1.699-2.419,2.142-4.051c0.158-0.59,0.817-2.995,0.817-2.995 c0.43,0.784,1.681,1.446,3.013,1.446c3.963,0,6.822-3.494,6.822-7.833C20.394,5.112,16.849,2,12.289,2"></path></svg></a></li> </ul><!-- .footer-social --> </nav><!-- .footer-social-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-top --> <aside class="footer-widgets-outer-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets column-one grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"> <div class="wp-container-4 wp-block-columns are-vertically-aligned-center"> <div class="wp-container-3 wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:100%"> <div class="wp-container-2 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized is-style-rounded"><a href="https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKML_ZqAswseTAAw?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen" target="_blank"><img loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png" alt="google-news-logo" class="wp-image-159359" width="283" height="63" srcset="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png 1024w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-300x67.png 300w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-768x171.png 768w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1536x343.png 1536w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1568x350.png 1568w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1200x268.png 1200w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-400x89.png 400w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo.png 1722w" sizes="(max-width: 283px) 100vw, 283px" /></a><figcaption><strong><em>Follow us on GoogleNews</em></strong></figcaption></figure> </div></div> <div class="widget widget_text"><h2 class="widgettitle">Disclaimer</h2> <div class="textwidget">Read latest world's news stories. Discover the most popular and trending news stories on politics, entertainment, gaming, TV, lifestyle, science, celebrity and tech. </div> </div></div> </div> </div></div> </div> <div class="footer-widgets column-two grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"><ul class="wp-block-page-list"><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/about-us/">About us</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/contact/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/cookies-policy/">Cookies Policy</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/disclaimer/">Disclaimer</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/dmca/">DMCA</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/ccpa/">Do Not Sell My Info</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/terms/">Terms</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div><!-- .footer-widgets-wrapper --> </aside><!-- .footer-widgets-outer-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-inner --> </div><!-- .footer-nav-widgets-wrapper --> <footer id="site-footer" class="header-footer-group"> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="footer-credits"> <p class="footer-copyright">© 2022 <a href="https://newslanes.com/">Newslanes</a> </p><!-- .footer-copyright --> <p class="privacy-policy"><a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></p> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://wordpress.org/"> Powered by WordPress </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> </div><!-- .footer-credits --> <a class="to-the-top" href="#site-header"> <span class="to-the-top-long"> To the top <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-long --> <span class="to-the-top-short"> Up <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-short --> </a><!-- .to-the-top --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> </footer><!-- #site-footer --> <style>.wp-container-2 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-2 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-2 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <style>.wp-container-3 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-3 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-3 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <style>.wp-container-4 {display: flex;gap: 2em;flex-wrap: nowrap;align-items: center;}.wp-container-4 > * { margin: 0; }</style> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" id='rocket-browser-checker-js-after'> "use strict";var _createClass=function(){function defineProperties(target,props){for(var i=0;i<props.length;i++){var descriptor=props[i];descriptor.enumerable=descriptor.enumerable||!1,descriptor.configurable=!0,"value"in descriptor&&(descriptor.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(target,descriptor.key,descriptor)}}return function(Constructor,protoProps,staticProps){return protoProps&&defineProperties(Constructor.prototype,protoProps),staticProps&&defineProperties(Constructor,staticProps),Constructor}}();function _classCallCheck(instance,Constructor){if(!(instance instanceof Constructor))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}var RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker=function(){function RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker(options){_classCallCheck(this,RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker),this.passiveSupported=!1,this._checkPassiveOption(this),this.options=!!this.passiveSupported&&options}return _createClass(RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker,[{key:"_checkPassiveOption",value:function(self){try{var options={get passive(){return!(self.passiveSupported=!0)}};window.addEventListener("test",null,options),window.removeEventListener("test",null,options)}catch(err){self.passiveSupported=!1}}},{key:"initRequestIdleCallback",value:function(){!1 in window&&(window.requestIdleCallback=function(cb){var start=Date.now();return setTimeout(function(){cb({didTimeout:!1,timeRemaining:function(){return Math.max(0,50-(Date.now()-start))}})},1)}),!1 in window&&(window.cancelIdleCallback=function(id){return clearTimeout(id)})}},{key:"isDataSaverModeOn",value:function(){return"connection"in navigator&&!0===navigator.connection.saveData}},{key:"supportsLinkPrefetch",value:function(){var elem=document.createElement("link");return elem.relList&&elem.relList.supports&&elem.relList.supports("prefetch")&&window.IntersectionObserver&&"isIntersecting"in IntersectionObserverEntry.prototype}},{key:"isSlowConnection",value:function(){return"connection"in navigator&&"effectiveType"in navigator.connection&&("2g"===navigator.connection.effectiveType||"slow-2g"===navigator.connection.effectiveType)}}]),RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker}(); </script> <script id='rocket-preload-links-js-extra'> var RocketPreloadLinksConfig = {"excludeUris":"\/(?:.+\/)?feed(?:\/(?:.+\/?)?)?$|\/(?:.+\/)?embed\/|\/(index\\.php\/)?wp\\-json(\/.*|$)|\/wp-admin\/|\/logout\/|\/wp-login.php|\/refer\/|\/go\/|\/recommend\/|\/recommends\/","usesTrailingSlash":"1","imageExt":"jpg|jpeg|gif|png|tiff|bmp|webp|avif|pdf|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|php","fileExt":"jpg|jpeg|gif|png|tiff|bmp|webp|avif|pdf|doc|docx|xls|xlsx|php|html|htm","siteUrl":"https:\/\/newslanes.com","onHoverDelay":"100","rateThrottle":"3"}; </script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" id='rocket-preload-links-js-after'> (function() { "use strict";var r="function"==typeof Symbol&&"symbol"==typeof Symbol.iterator?function(e){return typeof e}:function(e){return e&&"function"==typeof Symbol&&e.constructor===Symbol&&e!==Symbol.prototype?"symbol":typeof e},e=function(){function i(e,t){for(var n=0;n<t.length;n++){var i=t[n];i.enumerable=i.enumerable||!1,i.configurable=!0,"value"in i&&(i.writable=!0),Object.defineProperty(e,i.key,i)}}return function(e,t,n){return t&&i(e.prototype,t),n&&i(e,n),e}}();function i(e,t){if(!(e instanceof t))throw new TypeError("Cannot call a class as a function")}var t=function(){function n(e,t){i(this,n),this.browser=e,this.config=t,this.options=this.browser.options,this.prefetched=new Set,this.eventTime=null,this.threshold=1111,this.numOnHover=0}return e(n,[{key:"init",value:function(){!this.browser.supportsLinkPrefetch()||this.browser.isDataSaverModeOn()||this.browser.isSlowConnection()||(this.regex={excludeUris:RegExp(this.config.excludeUris,"i"),images:RegExp(".("+this.config.imageExt+")$","i"),fileExt:RegExp(".("+this.config.fileExt+")$","i")},this._initListeners(this))}},{key:"_initListeners",value:function(e){-1<this.config.onHoverDelay&&document.addEventListener("mouseover",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions),document.addEventListener("mousedown",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions),document.addEventListener("touchstart",e.listener.bind(e),e.listenerOptions)}},{key:"listener",value:function(e){var t=e.target.closest("a"),n=this._prepareUrl(t);if(null!==n)switch(e.type){case"mousedown":case"touchstart":this._addPrefetchLink(n);break;case"mouseover":this._earlyPrefetch(t,n,"mouseout")}}},{key:"_earlyPrefetch",value:function(t,e,n){var i=this,r=setTimeout(function(){if(r=null,0===i.numOnHover)setTimeout(function(){return i.numOnHover=0},1e3);else if(i.numOnHover>i.config.rateThrottle)return;i.numOnHover++,i._addPrefetchLink(e)},this.config.onHoverDelay);t.addEventListener(n,function e(){t.removeEventListener(n,e,{passive:!0}),null!==r&&(clearTimeout(r),r=null)},{passive:!0})}},{key:"_addPrefetchLink",value:function(i){return this.prefetched.add(i.href),new Promise(function(e,t){var n=document.createElement("link");n.rel="prefetch",n.href=i.href,n.onload=e,n.onerror=t,document.head.appendChild(n)}).catch(function(){})}},{key:"_prepareUrl",value:function(e){if(null===e||"object"!==(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))||!1 in e||-1===["http:","https:"].indexOf(e.protocol))return null;var t=e.href.substring(0,this.config.siteUrl.length),n=this._getPathname(e.href,t),i={original:e.href,protocol:e.protocol,origin:t,pathname:n,href:t+n};return this._isLinkOk(i)?i:null}},{key:"_getPathname",value:function(e,t){var n=t?e.substring(this.config.siteUrl.length):e;return n.startsWith("/")||(n="/"+n),this._shouldAddTrailingSlash(n)?n+"/":n}},{key:"_shouldAddTrailingSlash",value:function(e){return this.config.usesTrailingSlash&&!e.endsWith("/")&&!this.regex.fileExt.test(e)}},{key:"_isLinkOk",value:function(e){return null!==e&&"object"===(void 0===e?"undefined":r(e))&&(!this.prefetched.has(e.href)&&e.origin===this.config.siteUrl&&-1===e.href.indexOf("?")&&-1===e.href.indexOf("#")&&!this.regex.excludeUris.test(e.href)&&!this.regex.images.test(e.href))}}],[{key:"run",value:function(){"undefined"!=typeof RocketPreloadLinksConfig&&new n(new RocketBrowserCompatibilityChecker({capture:!0,passive:!0}),RocketPreloadLinksConfig).init()}}]),n}();t.run(); }()); </script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript" src='https://newslanes.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=6.0.2' id='comment-reply-js' defer></script> <script type="rocketlazyloadscript"> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202238.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:11.3.1',blog:'124297285',post:'422607',tz:'-4',srv:'newslanes.com'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '124297285', '422607' ]); </script> <script>window.lazyLoadOptions={elements_selector:"iframe[data-lazy-src]",data_src:"lazy-src",data_srcset:"lazy-srcset",data_sizes:"lazy-sizes",class_loading:"lazyloading",class_loaded:"lazyloaded",threshold:300,callback_loaded:function(element){if(element.tagName==="IFRAME"&&element.dataset.rocketLazyload=="fitvidscompatible"){if(element.classList.contains("lazyloaded")){if(typeof window.jQuery!="undefined"){if(jQuery.fn.fitVids){jQuery(element).parent().fitVids()}}}}}};window.addEventListener('LazyLoad::Initialized',function(e){var lazyLoadInstance=e.detail.instance;if(window.MutationObserver){var observer=new MutationObserver(function(mutations){var image_count=0;var iframe_count=0;var rocketlazy_count=0;mutations.forEach(function(mutation){for(var i=0;i<mutation.addedNodes.length;i++){if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName!=='function'){continue} if(typeof mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName!=='function'){continue} images=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('img');is_image=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IMG";iframes=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByTagName('iframe');is_iframe=mutation.addedNodes[i].tagName=="IFRAME";rocket_lazy=mutation.addedNodes[i].getElementsByClassName('rocket-lazyload');image_count+=images.length;iframe_count+=iframes.length;rocketlazy_count+=rocket_lazy.length;if(is_image){image_count+=1} if(is_iframe){iframe_count+=1}}});if(image_count>0||iframe_count>0||rocketlazy_count>0){lazyLoadInstance.update()}});var b=document.getElementsByTagName("body")[0];var config={childList:!0,subtree:!0};observer.observe(b,config)}},!1)</script><script data-no-minify="1" async src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-rocket/assets/js/lazyload/17.5/lazyload.min.js"></script><script>function lazyLoadThumb(e){var t='<img src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ID/hqdefault.jpg" alt="" width="480" height="360">',a='<button class="play" aria-label="play Youtube video"></button>';return t.replace("ID",e)+a}function lazyLoadYoutubeIframe(){var e=document.createElement("iframe"),t="ID?autoplay=1";t+=0===this.parentNode.dataset.query.length?'':'&'+this.parentNode.dataset.query;e.setAttribute("src",t.replace("ID",this.parentNode.dataset.src)),e.setAttribute("frameborder","0"),e.setAttribute("allowfullscreen","1"),e.setAttribute("allow", "accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture"),this.parentNode.parentNode.replaceChild(e,this.parentNode)}document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded",function(){var e,t,p,a=document.getElementsByClassName("rll-youtube-player");for(t=0;t<a.length;t++)e=document.createElement("div"),e.setAttribute("data-id",a[t].dataset.id),e.setAttribute("data-query", a[t].dataset.query),e.setAttribute("data-src", a[t].dataset.src),e.innerHTML=lazyLoadThumb(a[t].dataset.id),a[t].appendChild(e),p=e.querySelector('.play'),p.onclick=lazyLoadYoutubeIframe});</script> </body> </html> <!-- This website is like a Rocket, isn't it? Performance optimized by WP Rocket. Learn more: https://wp-rocket.me - Debug: cached@1663807510 -->