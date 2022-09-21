Categories
Business

The Moment Paul McCartney Knew Ringo Starr Was the Perfect Drummer for The Beatles

Once Ringo Starr took over the drum kit, The Beatles had the right lineup to take over the world. His impressive drum skills allowed the Fab Four to tackle complex rhythms, such as on “Tomorrow Never Knows” and “Come Together,” later in their career. Still, The Beatles had to ditch their first drummer, Pete Best, before bringing Ringo into the fold. Paul McCartney remembered the exact moment and song that proved Ringo was the perfect drummer for The Beatles.

Paul McCartney (left) recalled the moment he knew Ringo Starr was the perfect drummer for The Beatles when he inducted Ringo into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
Paul McCartney (left) inducts Ringo Starr into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ringo Starr and The Beatles crossed paths playing in Hamburg, Germany

The Beatles famously played several residencies in Hamburg, Germany, but they weren’t the only band from Liverpool entertaining the Germans.

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.