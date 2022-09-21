Time to leave BT? One million homes get fast broadband at cheap prices

The big Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as BT, Sky and Virgin Media have another rival to contend with. Air Broadband has been slowly growing its user base over the past few years but thanks to a new venture with the CityFibre network it’s just become available in around one million homes.
That’s a massive leap from the 250,000 properties it was serving just a short time ago and it could give the main ISPs something to worry about.
Until now, Air Broadband had coverage in areas across Derby, Hull, London, Cambridge, Lowestoft, Nottingham, Ipswich, Derby and Gloucester. But this latest expansion means the firm’s speedy fibre broadband will now reach as far north as York, Southeast as Swindon, in the South at Christchurch and the East with Norwich.
In total, an additional 35 towns now have access to Air Broadband with the company offering speeds that range from 100Mbps to ultrafast 1Gbps – that’s quick enough to download a full HD movie in under 40 seconds.
Prices start from £25 for 100Mbps downloads which is pretty competitive. YOU CAN CHECK YOUR POSTCODE HERE
As a comparison, BT is currently offering much slower 35Mbps speeds for £24.99 per month and Sky has its entry-level speeds for £25 per month.
HERE IS FULL AIR BROADBAND PRICING
Air 100 • £25 per month
INCLUDES: 100Mbps downloads, Unlimited monthly usage, Free wireless router provided
Air 250 • £30 per month
INCLUDES: 250Mbps downloads, Unlimited monthly usage, Free wireless router provided
Air 500 • £35 per month
INCLUDES: 500Mbps downloads, Unlimited monthly usage, Free wireless router provided
Air 1000 • £35 per month
INCLUDES: 1GBps downloads, Unlimited monthly usage, Free wireless router provided
Of course, even with the extra homes now getting these speeds, Air Broadband still can’t match the coverage offered by BT, Virgin and Sky but this firm is just one of many smaller ISPs popping up all over the country.
If your contract is up it’s definitely worth shopping around to make sure there’s not more competition in your street as it could save you money whilst boosting speeds.
Speaking about the upgrade Andrew Glover, Air Broadband CEO said: ”We are extremely proud to expand our wonderful, reliable full fibre broadband services across the nation to many areas previously left behind by traditional copper connection broadband services.
“We bring the type of broadband and Wi Fi services that were previously only available in offices of big city locations and provide it to anyone who wants a better standard of service and support for all their entertainment and work-from-home needs.”
