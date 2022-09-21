Time to leave BT? One million homes get fast broadband at cheap prices

The big Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as BT, Sky and Virgin Media have another rival to contend with. Air Broadband has been slowly growing its user base over the past few years but thanks to a new venture with the CityFibre network it’s just become available in around one million homes.

That’s a massive leap from the 250,000 properties it was serving just a short time ago and it could give the main ISPs something to worry about.

Until now, Air Broadband had coverage in areas across Derby, Hull, London, Cambridge, Lowestoft, Nottingham, Ipswich, Derby and Gloucester. But this latest expansion means the firm’s speedy fibre broadband will now reach as far north as York, Southeast as Swindon, in the South at Christchurch and the East with Norwich.

In total, an additional 35 towns now have access to Air Broadband with the company offering speeds that range from 100Mbps to ultrafast 1Gbps – that’s quick enough to download a full HD movie in under 40 seconds.

Prices start from £25 for 100Mbps downloads which is pretty competitive. YOU CAN CHECK YOUR POSTCODE HERE

As a comparison, BT is currently offering much slower 35Mbps speeds for £24.99 per month and Sky has its entry-level speeds for £25 per month.

