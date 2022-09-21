Top 15 most-wanted toys for Christmas 2022 – £10 bath toy tops list

But with many consumers planning a budget Christmas, the Chad Valley Dinosaur Waterfall Bath Toy is expected to be highly popular among consumers.

Other lower budget offerings such as the Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups, 12” plush Squishmallow, and the NERF Elite 2.0 Ranger PD-5 Blaster – which all cost £18 – are also likely to appeal.

Fay Williams, head of toy buying at Argos, said: “This year’s top toy list is a great mixture of classic and much-loved toys, such as LEGO, as well as newer brands like Squishmallows, which have quickly become wish-list staples.

“It’s clear digital entertainment and some of the biggest and most loved film and TV franchises continue to have a massive influence on the most in-demand toys.

“It’s great to see classic franchises like Harry Potter, Transformers, and Pokémon continue to prove popular amongst children in 2022, alongside the newer ones with cult followings, such as Bluey and Paw Patrol.”

This year’s list sees much-loved traditional film franchises, such as Harry Potter and Transformers, continue to influence the most popular toys.