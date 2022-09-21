Ukrainian diplomat slams ‘desperate’ Putin over ‘bad situation’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Kremlin’s current position in the ex-Soviet state. However, he went on to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin as “desperate” and compared the invasion of Ukraine to a game of chess.

Mr Prystaiko added: “He might mean it but I don’t believe that this move will be successful.”

The Ukrainian diplomat went on to suggest Putin had threatened the West with a nuclear response because Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops had pushed Russia back.

He said: “Now we are finally at the point when we can fight with him on par.”

Mr Prystaiko’s comments come hours after the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed Russian troops had been hit by both desertions and refusals.