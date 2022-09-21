Universal Credit advance is available for new claimants

They will also provide details of the monthly repayment amounts and when the first repayment will be due.

Deductions are taken from the monthly Universal Credit payment, with the first deduction applying to the first payment.

Claimants who have requested the advance ahead of a new claim will usually pay back the advance within 24 months if they apply on or after April 12, 2021, or within 12 months if they applied before April 12, 2021.

People can also apply for an advance if they are already being paid Universal Credit and a change in circumstances means that they are to be paid a larger amount.