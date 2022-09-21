Unpaid carers could get extra £491 boost in Scotland

With unpaid carers in Scotland getting additional benefit support, campaigners are calling for the Westminster Government to follow suit for those in England.

Emily Holzhausen OBE, the director of Policy and Public Affairs at Carers UK, praised the Government for recent cost of living support but urged for more to be done to help carers spec.

Ms Holzhausen explained: “Thousands of unpaid carers who do so much to support people in our communities are now facing an unprecedented emergency and urgently need the Chancellor’s help.

“While we welcome the Government’s announcement of an annual £2,500 energy price cap, this will still be a significant price hike for many.