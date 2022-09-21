Use of metaverse, AR and VR in aviation training and maintenance

Over the last few decades, aviation has truly become one of the safest and most reliable modes of transport in the world. The industry has seen constant technological advancements, to meet the expectations of the growing number of modern passengers. The digital wave has brought about significant transformation across industries including aviation. In its recent report called “Future of the Airline Industry 2035”, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) identified various technologies such as robotics and automation, blockchain, virtual reality, augmented reality, web 3.0, 5G, edge computing, metaverse and big data, among others, that will change flying for good.

Talking specifically about AR, VR and the metaverse, while there are several use cases of these technologies in the aviation industry today, not enough has been said about the important role they play in aviation training and maintenance. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are technologies that help bring alive the complex environment of an aircraft or the airport and can be used in different aspects of training in the aviation industry. VR can be programmed into creating various scenarios and conditions that the trainee pilots can find themselves into, making it easier for them to learn by getting a next-to-real-life feel of the environment. For example, Boeing has been using real airplane cockpits to imitate actual flying, by gearing it up with movie screens. New crew can also get an understanding of an aircraft and its equipment, without actually having to step into one. Similarly, a multifaceted environment of the airport can also be brought to life using AR, VR and metaverse for ground handling and ground service operator training. In a nutshell, use of technologies like VR, AR and the metaverse in training can produce great results, with relatively less time and resources.

AR and VR are also being used to identify and address possible dangers of flying. For maintenance, repairs, and operations too, the engineering team can use these technologies and learn how to fix potential faults or glitches in the aircraft. In terms of safety, these technologies can hugely benefit the aviation industry as they offer innovative solutions such as 3D scanning, sensors, etc. along with real-time insights to be used when inspecting an aircraft. What’s more important is the accuracy that can be ensured – the AR technology offers clear visuals of the aircraft so even the minutest of dents and scratches can be looked at by the engineering team.

Apart from these use cases, Virtual Tourism is an area of huge potential for Metaverse/AR/VR, which can phenomenally improve the immersive customer experience. Imagine, taking a tour of a remote place using one’s “digital avatar”, taking selfies, shopping, etc. while being at the comfort of one’s home and then sharing the experience on social media. Opportunities for Metaverse/AR/VR in Aviation are only limited by our imagination.

In conclusion, technologies such as Extended Reality ‘XR’ (AR, VR, Mixed Reality) and Metaverse are game changers for the aviation industry. They enhance customer experience, are cost effective, leave little room for error, save time, and can provide the aviation industry with a much safer environment to learn, undertake maintenance and support many other opportunities. Most airlines that are ambitious and want to stay ahead of the curve are expected to rapidly adopt these solutions.

Facebook

Twitter

Linkedin

Email

Disclaimer Views expressed above are the author’s own.







END OF ARTICLE





