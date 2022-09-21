WHAT! Rakhi Sawant Is INSECURE In A Relationship With Adil Durrani, Actress Thinks He Is Still In Touch With His Ex-Girlfriend | SpotboyE

Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Durrani have been stealing hearts ever since they confirmed their relationship. The duo often paints the town red with their mushy romance each time they are spotted in the city. While Rakhi is interested to get married to Adil, he has been postponing their wedding because of the actress’ insecurity. Yes, you read that right! Durrani in a recent interview revealed that Sawant is very ‘insecure’ as she feels he is still in touch with his ex-girlfriend.

Interestingly, Rakhi has expressed her desire to get married to Adil on the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 16. She even wants ‘brother’ Salman Khan to convince Adil’s parents of their marriage. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant had participated with her ex-husband Ritesh Singh in the last season of Bigg Boss. They later parted ways after coming out of BB’s house. Sawant has now found love in Adil after rejecting his proposal multiple times.