Will Season 2 of ‘Danger Force’ be on Netflix?

Netflix in the US recently picked up yet another Nickelodeon title in the form of Danger Force, the spin-off to Henry Danger. Its addition came as a surprise, but sadly, only a few of the overall episodes dropped onto Netflix. Are more on the way? It’s unlikely.

Developed by Christopher J. Nowak, the spin-off to Henry Danger is still ongoing on Nickelodeon, having just wrapped up its second season run on Nickelodeon in July 2022.

The live-action kids series saw the return of Cooper Barnes and Michael D. Cohen and newcomers Havan Flores, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Dana Heath, and Luca Luhan.

Netflix unexpectedly picked up the show on September 15th, 2022, when 16 episodes dropped. As you may know, this isn’t even the full first season. Season 1 was 26 episodes in length, and season 2 was 25 episodes in length. That means Netflix only has 35% of the overall episodes available.

This Netflix release only applies in the United States.

Since the series was unexpectedly added to Netflix, it’s rocketed up the kids charts, only being topped by Despicable Me. We’ve also seen Henry Danger (also incomplete on Netflix) see a boost since the addition of Danger Force.

Will the remainder of Danger Force seasons 1 and 2 be on Netflix?

Sadly, the answer is likely to be no.

As we’ve seen in a myriad of Nickelodeon shows, particularly in the US, the strategy from parent company Paramount is to license a small selection of episodes to Netflix.

This is the case with iCarly, Fairly OddParents, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Zoey 101, Victorious, and others.

That means we’re unlikely to receive new episodes or seasons of Danger Force on Netflix because Paramount would rather you subscribe to Paramount+, which has a more robust and complete collection of Nickelodeon offerings.

While season 2 of Danger Force isn’t streaming on Paramount+ at the time of publishing, the entire first season is.

If anything changes on this, we’ll update this article and keep you posted via our new on Netflix section.

Do you wish more episodes of Danger Force were coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.