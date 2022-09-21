Women’s Tennis opens ITA Regionals in Fort Worth – Baylor University Athletics

The Baylor women’s tennis team will hit the road to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on the ITA Texas Regional Championships, hosted by TCU at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.The event opens on Thursday and runs through Monday in Fort Worth. Baylor will be represented in doubles byand, who earned first-round byes, andand, who will face the duo of SMU’s Lana Mavor and Drew Morris in the first round.In singles, Thompson will face Megan Do from Lamar at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.“The ladies have put in a lot of work this fall and are ready to play and test themselves,” Baylor head coachsaid. “We are proud of their preparation and now it’s all about getting loose and having fun on the court.”For the latest news and information on Baylor women’s tennis, follow @BaylorWTennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.Singlesvs. Megan Do (Lamar) – Thursday – 9:30 a.m.DoublesPaul Barañano/vs. TBD – TBDvs. Lana Mavor/Drew Morris (SMU) – TBD