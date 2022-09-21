Categories
Woodhaven firefighters battle condominium fire; residents, pets reportedly safe  


Woodhaven firefighters battled a fire that broke out inside a condominium complex near Woodhaven High School Tuesday afternoon.

The fire appears to have completely destroyed at least one unit.

Members of the fire department were not available for comment.

Onlookers gathered along the side of the road and watched as firefighters battled the blaze.



