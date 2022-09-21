Woodhaven firefighters battle condominium fire; residents, pets reportedly safe  

Woodhaven firefighters battled a fire that broke out inside a condominium complex near Woodhaven High School Tuesday afternoon.

The fire appears to have completely destroyed at least one unit.

Members of the fire department were not available for comment.

Onlookers gathered along the side of the road and watched as firefighters battled the blaze.

The granddaughter of a couple who resides in the burned condo units said everyone was able to escape without injury, but contends that everything in the unit was lost.

A woman who resides in the condominium community said firefighters confirmed to her that residents, and all pets, were safe.

She reached out for help for the family on social media shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Many already are preparing to donate items of necessity to the family, according to the granddaughter’s social media post.

There is no word yet from the Fire Department on the cause of the fire or an official word on damages and injuries.

Beth Blich was in the area at the time of the fire and wanted the public to know that fire trucks were blocked on Van Horn and Allen roads due to a train.

