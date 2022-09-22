Amazon launches best Kindle Unlimited deal since Prime Day 2022





Kindle fans can take advantage of a brilliant new deal from Amazon. For a limited time only the online retailer is offering six months worth of access to Kindle Unlimited for the price of three. This half-price promotion effectively gives you three months access to the service – which offers unlimited access to a library of over a million ebooks – entirely for free.

A Kindle Unlimited subscription is priced at £7.99 a month, and usually six months access would cost you £47.94. But right now it’s available for £23.97. This deal is only running until Friday September 30, so if you want to take advantage of this promotion you need to act fast. Before you rush out to the Amazon website to sign up for Kindle Unlimited at half price there are a few important things you need to know. Firstly, you need to have an Amazon.co.uk account to be eligible for the deal and need to be logged in for it to show for you.

Also, if you’re an existing Kindle Unlimited subscriber – whether that’s thanks to a paid membership or a free trial you’re currently using – you won’t be eligible for the promotion. If you’ve taken advantage of a Kindle Unlimited promotion within the last 36 months you may not be eligible for the promotion as well. Anyone that signs up to this deal needs to be aware that auto-renew also applies to this offer – so after your six months at half price is over you’ll have to pay £7.99 a month for Amazon Kindle Unlimited. If you don’t want to continue using the service after those six months are over make sure you cancel before then.

But there are plenty of reasons to continue using Kindle Unlimited once the amazing offer from Amazon runs out. As the name suggests, Kindle Unlimited offers subscribers unlimited access to a library of over one million ebooks. You can of course access the Kindle Unlimited library – which includes the Harry Potter books and many other bestsellers – via a Kindle ereader, but you can also access the entire library on your laptop or tablet via the Kindle app. Kindle Unlimited also includes subscriptions to popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible audiobook narration.