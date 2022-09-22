Bomb squad deployed to Asda supermarket – staff and shoppers evacuated

The bomb squad has been deployed to an Asda supermarket in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent after staff and customers were evacuated following reports of a suspicious package. Staffordshire Police have put a 100-metre cordon around the store. Nearby roads have also been cleared as the bomb squad arrive to assess the situation. Staff working at the major supermarket have been safely evacuated to nearby Jasper Square retail park.

The entire length of Willamson Street – which runs between the supermarket and Matalan – has been cordoned off.

There is a police car blocking the junction of High Street and Williamson Street and a PCSO at the other end.

StaffordshirePolice have confirmed officers are at the scene following reports of a “suspicious package”.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are currently at Asda, in Tunstall, following reports of a suspicious package being found outside the store.