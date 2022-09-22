Camilla wore poignant sapphire brooch to funeral as ‘subtle nod’

The Royal Family donned thoughtful ensembles on Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and the new Queen Consort Camilla wore a brooch with special symbolism for the big day. Unlike other royals, Camilla embraced sapphires rather than pearls for her mourning attire.

Like the Queen so often did throughout her 70-year reign, Camilla opted for a statement brooch for her funeral attire – the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.

Sam Mee, Proprietor of Antique Ring Boutique, said: “The Queen Consort paid tribute on the day by wearing a royal heirloom brooch for the service.

“A Diamond Jubilee gift for Queen Victoria given to her by eight of her grandchildren and their spouses, the diamond and sapphire jewel gave a subtle nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II and her decades of dedicated service.

“The main diamond portion of the brooch forms a heart shape, and inside the heart is the number 60 (the number of years in a Diamond Jubilee reign) in Cyrillic numerals.

