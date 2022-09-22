Celtics Coach Ime Udoka ‘Improper Relationship’; Actress Nia Long Words: Does NBA Have a Problem?

DALLAS – All front-office scandals are not created equal, so the fact that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is poised to be given a season-long suspension for engaging in an “improper intimate relationship” with another member of the organization is not precisely like …

Ousted and disgraced Donald Sterling’s sick-minded reign over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mark Cuban’s overseeing of “improper conduct among employees in the Dallas Mavericks front office” that led to him donating (rather than being fined) $10 million to domestic-violence organizations.

Robert Sarver’s piggish behavior in charge of the Phoenix Suns, a controversy that has him now being nudged into selling the team.

But while we can play the “a distinction without a difference” game here, what ties these incidents (and others) together is …

There are too many of them.

Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on Wednesday night that Udoka committed an “unspecified violation of organizational guidelines” that may warrant a significant punishment. Shams Charania then report more specifically that the issue is about Odoka having “an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”

Without knowing the full details, certainly “an improper and intimate relationship” sounds like something less than a “crime.” And we need to be careful to not guess wrongly at the meaning of the cryptic words from actress Nia Long, who has been involved in a relationship with Udoka.

Nevertheless, the NBA and Celtics concern is deep enough that Udoka – who in his second year in Boston led his Celtics to a 51-31 record and an NBA Finals appearance in 2021-22 – might now have to watch as top assistant Joe Mazzulla takes over.

And the NBA, from the very top on down, needs to watch something else: Itself.

