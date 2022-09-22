Deutsche Bank warning over scam emails – may cause ‘losses’ to victims

The message says: “You already enter your security details to gain access to Online Banking, for example your Personal ID and Security Number, Registration Number or 5-digit PIN.

“The new regulation asks us to add an additional check to confirm it’s you. You can do this one of the following ways:

“By having our personal mobile banking app. When you log on to Online Banking you’ll be referred to the mobile app, which will simply ask you to use your fingerprint, face or Security Number as the additional check that it’s you. You can then continue to use Online Banking as you normally do.

“By using One Time Passcode (OTP). If you don’t have a smart phone, we’ll send an OTP to your mobile phone as the additional check that it’s you.”