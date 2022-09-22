Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 brings the series back into a contemporary setting with the gruff tones of Captain Price and company. The game has lots of new features and modes, but most people are interested in a single question: does Modern Warfare 2 have Zombies?

Out of all the game modes the series is known for, Zombies is perhaps one of the best known and anticipated every time a Call of Duty game rolls around. Who doesn’t want to grab their friends and blast a load of decrepit, shambling Nazi zombies?

Does Modern Warfare 2 have zombies? Read on below to find out whether the latest Call of Duty game has the mode.

Does Modern Warfare 2 have Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 does not have a Zombies game mode. Traditionally, only Call of Duty games created by Treyarch have had a Zombies game mode and Modern Warfare 2 is made by Infinity Ward.

Modern Warfare 2 will, however, see the return of Special Ops mode, a game mode that first appeared in the original Modern Warfare 2. It involves players banding together to complete missions while fighting off waves of enemies.

Although Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t currently have a zombies mode, and there is no precedent for them making the mode, we can’t ever rule out the possibility that Modern Warfare 2 might get a zombies mode in the future, possibly in the form of DLC.

Zombies mode originated in 2008’s Call of Duty World at War and has been a fan-favourite ever since. It allows players to team up and take on ever-increasing waves of zombies in a bid to see how long they can survive, buying weapons and upgrades along the way.

That’s everything we know about whether Modern Warfare 2 has a zombies mode or not.