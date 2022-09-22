Ex-Netflix Exec Launches Firm With Eye On Diversity

LOS ANGELES —On the heels of leading multicultural initiatives for Netflix, Myles Worthington has launched his own agency with an eye on serving communities long overlooked by brands.

The company, called Worthi, offers marketing, communications, and content services designed to bridge the gap between brands and the full range of consumers with diverse cultures and needs. Offerings include brand strategy, audience identification, campaign development & execution, strategic business consultation, social/editorial strategy & community building and more.

“Some people call it multicultural marketing, some call it DEI marketing or inclusive marketing — but I believe the concept of ethnography best describes the unique space that Worthi will be taking up,” Worthington said. “We’re working with some really exciting, motivated brands to strategically align their purpose and offerings with specific targeted audiences, focusing on those who have been historically and systemically marginalized.”

Worthington brings experience gleaned over roughly six years at Netflix, where he led initiatives including Strong Black Lead, which focuses on Black content; Con Todo, an online LatinX community; and Netflix Golden, a social media channel dedicated to the Asian diaspora. Earlier in his career, Worthington held roles at Golin and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment