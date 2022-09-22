Former Beatle’s concert highlights the week ahead

Here’s what else is happening in the city’s entertainment scene until Friday, Sept. 30.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There’s lots happening this week, but the highlight has to be that one of the Beatles will be here.

Ringo Starr brings his All Starr Band to the Leon’s Centre on Tuesday. The show begins at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7).

Tickets range from $34.75 to $109.50 plus service charges and taxes, and there seem to be, remarkably, plenty of them left as of Thursday afternoon.

There are also a couple of interesting shows coming up that same evening.

At the Mansion, Estonian funk band Lexsoul Dancemachine will be performing, while over at the Grad Club, it’ll be Begonia in for an early show (doors open at 7). Tickets for Begonia that one are $20 apiece, while the cover at the Mansion is $15.

On Saturday, Kingston’s Erika Lamon will be launching her debut album, “Hues,” with a show at BluMartini. Opening the show will be Michael C. Duguay. Doors open at 8 p.m.