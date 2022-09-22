Former Beatle’s concert highlights the week ahead

Article content
Here’s what else is happening in the city’s entertainment scene until Friday, Sept. 30.
Advertisement 2
Article content
There’s lots happening this week, but the highlight has to be that one of the Beatles will be here.
Ringo Starr brings his All Starr Band to the Leon’s Centre on Tuesday. The show begins at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7).
Tickets range from $34.75 to $109.50 plus service charges and taxes, and there seem to be, remarkably, plenty of them left as of Thursday afternoon.
There are also a couple of interesting shows coming up that same evening.
At the Mansion, Estonian funk band Lexsoul Dancemachine will be performing, while over at the Grad Club, it’ll be Begonia in for an early show (doors open at 7). Tickets for Begonia that one are $20 apiece, while the cover at the Mansion is $15.
On Saturday, Kingston’s Erika Lamon will be launching her debut album, “Hues,” with a show at BluMartini. Opening the show will be Michael C. Duguay. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Advertisement 3
Article content
Saturday night will also be the second and final night of the Mansion Kingston Music Festival at Memorial Centre park off York Street. Headlining the night will be popular cover band Dwayne Gretzky with Kingston’s the Wilderness, Nambi and the Rhythm and Queen’s Players. The licensed event starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 11.
For details and tickets, go to mansionmusicfest.rocks.
Also on Saturday night there’ll be a concert that’s taken two and a half years to happen.
“The performance of Joel Plaskett Emergency with Mo Kenney scheduled for May 14, 2020, was rescheduled to Thursday, October 23, 2020, and Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, has been postponed to Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.,” reads the description on kingstongrand.ca. “Please make note of the year, 2022.”
Advertisement 4
Article content
The other big show at the Grand this week, Tom Cochrane and Red Rider on Wednesday, was only postponed once, from February.
There are still tickets remaining for both shows at kingstongrand.ca or at the box office.
And, lastly, Kingston WritersFest kicks off Wednesday evening with a conversation with author Heather O’Neill at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn downtown and, later, one with Kingston writer Iain Reid, who is releasing his new book, “We Spread,” at 8. There are plenty of events Thursday and Friday. Check next week’s Whig for stories and further details.
phendra@postmedia.com
twitter.com/petehendra