Free genealogy conference & heritage celebration – Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library

Identity Quest keynote presentations will be from national speakers Kathleen Brandt and Dan Debenham. Brandt is an international genealogist and private investigator. She has researched for TLC Who Do You Think You Are? and PBS Finding Your Roots. Brandt has extensive experience in DNA analysis, international and nationwide documentation retrieval, free-colored research, military record retrievals, tracing slaves, and Irish, Swedish and German records.

Debenham is the creator and host of Relative Race, the award-winning family history-based reality competition program, now in its 9th season. People from all over the country race to find their new relatives, even in Topeka!

Classes from regional presenters

Representatives from historical societies will be available to help you learn about your heritage with individual consultations. The classes will feature a tract of DNA classes to help you learn how DNA works. You can learn how to use the various AncestryDNA, MyHeritageDNA, FamilyTreeDNA, DNA Painter and GedMatch tools.

Other classes will cover genealogy tools to research your family tree, write family stories, digitize photos, conduct oral histories and learn how to use FamilySearch. Genealogy and historical societies will teach you about the orphan trains, Mayflower descendants, Daughters of the American Revolution, Exodusters, and Irish, Mexican, Swedish and Native American history and culture. Visit the Identity Quest webpage for a full list of presenters.

Heritage celebrations

Sunday will feature heritage celebrations with music, art, dance and cultural activities. Watch feature performances by the Driscoll Dancers, flutist Mario Campo, hammered dulcimer player John Reb and Boys of the Prairie Celtic Roots Band! You can also participate in 3 sessions of heritage crafts on Saturday and 2 sessions on Sunday. Crafts will include Kente cloth sheets, native bread bracelets and origami tigers.