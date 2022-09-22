Categories
Gators Breakdown: Florida at Tennessee Game Preview


The Florida Gators travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers for Florida’s first road trip of the season.

David Waters is joined by Ryan Schumpert (Rocky Top Insider) to breakdown this tough matchup for the Gators.

