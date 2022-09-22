Global Pet Healthcare Market Report to 2026 – Featuring Virbac, Nestle, Sanofi and Zoetis Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Pet Healthcare Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This global pet healthcare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The pet healthcare market consists of the retail sale of pet supplements, worming treatments, external parasite treatments, grooming products and other pet healthcare (dog dental products, bird, fish and rodent healthcare products, other cat healthcare products, other cross-segment products, and other dog healthcare products). The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2021 exchange rates.

The global Pet healthcare market had total revenues of $22,435.7m in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% between 2016 and 2021.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.6% between 2016 and 2021, to reach a total of 2,707.7 million units in 2021.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.2% for the five-year period 2021 – 2026, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $27,535.2m by the end of 2026.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global pet healthcare market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global pet healthcare market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key pet healthcare market players’ global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global pet healthcare market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global pet healthcare market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global pet healthcare market in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pet healthcare market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global pet healthcare market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 Introduction

3 Global Pet Healthcare

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Pet Healthcare in Asia-Pacific

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Pet Healthcare in Europe

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

7 Macroeconomic Indicators

7.1. Country data

8 Pet Healthcare in France

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market Data

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.4. Market outlook

8.5. Five forces analysis

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Pet Healthcare in Germany

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Data

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.4. Market outlook

10.5. Five forces analysis

11 Macroeconomic Indicators

11.1. Country data

12 Pet Healthcare in Italy

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Data

12.3. Market Segmentation

12.4. Market outlook

12.5. Five forces analysis

13 Macroeconomic Indicators

13.1. Country data

14 Pet Healthcare in Japan

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Data

14.3. Market Segmentation

14.4. Market outlook

14.5. Five forces analysis

15 Macroeconomic Indicators

15.1. Country data

16 Pet Healthcare in Australia

16.1. Market Overview

16.2. Market Data

16.3. Market Segmentation

16.4. Market outlook

16.5. Five forces analysis

17 Macroeconomic Indicators

17.1. Country data

18 Pet Healthcare in Canada

18.1. Market Overview

18.2. Market Data

18.3. Market Segmentation

18.4. Market outlook

18.5. Five forces analysis

19 Macroeconomic Indicators

19.1. Country data

20 Pet Healthcare in China

20.1. Market Overview

20.2. Market Data

20.3. Market Segmentation

20.4. Market outlook

20.5. Five forces analysis

21 Macroeconomic Indicators

21.1. Country data

22 Pet Healthcare in The Netherlands

22.1. Market Overview

22.2. Market Data

22.3. Market Segmentation

22.4. Market outlook

22.5. Five forces analysis

23 Macroeconomic Indicators

23.1. Country data

24 Pet Healthcare in Spain

24.1. Market Overview

24.2. Market Data

24.3. Market Segmentation

24.4. Market outlook

24.5. Five forces analysis

25 Macroeconomic Indicators

25.1. Country data

26 Pet Healthcare in The United Kingdom

26.1. Market Overview

26.2. Market Data

26.3. Market Segmentation

26.4. Market outlook

26.5. Five forces analysis

27 Macroeconomic Indicators

27.1. Country data

28 Pet Healthcare in The United States

28.1. Market Overview

28.2. Market Data

28.3. Market Segmentation

28.4. Market outlook

28.5. Five forces analysis

29 Macroeconomic Indicators

29.1. Country data

30 Company Profiles

30.1. Barf World Inc

30.2. Rolf C. Hagen Inc

30.3. Church & Dwight Co Inc

30.4. Virbac Group

30.5. Nestle SA

30.6. The J.M. Smucker Co

30.7. Mars, Incorporated

30.8. Bob Martin (UK) Ltd

30.9. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

30.10. Bayernland eG

30.11. Sanofi SA

30.12. Zoetis Inc

30.13. Neogen Corp

30.14. Eli Lilly and Company

31 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjas1s