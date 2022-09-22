Global Pet Healthcare Market Report to 2026 – Featuring Virbac, Nestle, Sanofi and Zoetis Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Pet Healthcare Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This global pet healthcare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The pet healthcare market consists of the retail sale of pet supplements, worming treatments, external parasite treatments, grooming products and other pet healthcare (dog dental products, bird, fish and rodent healthcare products, other cat healthcare products, other cross-segment products, and other dog healthcare products). The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2021 exchange rates.
- The global Pet healthcare market had total revenues of $22,435.7m in 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% between 2016 and 2021.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.6% between 2016 and 2021, to reach a total of 2,707.7 million units in 2021.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.2% for the five-year period 2021 – 2026, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $27,535.2m by the end of 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 Introduction
3 Global Pet Healthcare
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Pet Healthcare in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Pet Healthcare in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data
8 Pet Healthcare in France
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Pet Healthcare in Germany
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data
12 Pet Healthcare in Italy
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data
14 Pet Healthcare in Japan
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data
16 Pet Healthcare in Australia
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data
18 Pet Healthcare in Canada
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Data
18.3. Market Segmentation
18.4. Market outlook
18.5. Five forces analysis
19 Macroeconomic Indicators
19.1. Country data
20 Pet Healthcare in China
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Market Data
20.3. Market Segmentation
20.4. Market outlook
20.5. Five forces analysis
21 Macroeconomic Indicators
21.1. Country data
22 Pet Healthcare in The Netherlands
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Market Data
22.3. Market Segmentation
22.4. Market outlook
22.5. Five forces analysis
23 Macroeconomic Indicators
23.1. Country data
24 Pet Healthcare in Spain
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Market Data
24.3. Market Segmentation
24.4. Market outlook
24.5. Five forces analysis
25 Macroeconomic Indicators
25.1. Country data
26 Pet Healthcare in The United Kingdom
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Market Data
26.3. Market Segmentation
26.4. Market outlook
26.5. Five forces analysis
27 Macroeconomic Indicators
27.1. Country data
28 Pet Healthcare in The United States
28.1. Market Overview
28.2. Market Data
28.3. Market Segmentation
28.4. Market outlook
28.5. Five forces analysis
29 Macroeconomic Indicators
29.1. Country data
30 Company Profiles
30.1. Barf World Inc
30.2. Rolf C. Hagen Inc
30.3. Church & Dwight Co Inc
30.4. Virbac Group
30.5. Nestle SA
30.6. The J.M. Smucker Co
30.7. Mars, Incorporated
30.8. Bob Martin (UK) Ltd
30.9. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
30.10. Bayernland eG
30.11. Sanofi SA
30.12. Zoetis Inc
30.13. Neogen Corp
30.14. Eli Lilly and Company
31 Appendix
