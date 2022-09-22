‘Hemlock Grove’ Leaving Netflix in October 2022

After a stunning announcement yesterday, Netflix’s first major horror original series is set to depart the streaming service worldwide in October 2022. Why is this happening? Let’s dig into what we know so far.

Debuting in April 2013, Hemlock Grove was among the very first roster of Netflix shows behind only House of Cards and Lilyhammer.

Created by Brian McGreevy, the horror show produced by Eli Roth eventually ran for three seasons across 33 episodes.

The cast included Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgård, Landon Liboiron, Penelope Mitchell, and Kandyse McClure.

Netflix confirmed in its US removal list to publications yesterday that all three seasons of Hemlock Grove will be leaving on October 22nd, 2022. However, the reality is that it’ll leave on October 23rd.

Why October 23rd? Well, it’s significant in that it’s exactly 7 years following the release of season 3 onto the service worldwide.

Is Hemlock Grove leaving Netflix globally?

What’s on Netflix can confirm that the removal date applies to Netflix globally, so if you’re in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, or other regions, you’ll also see the departure of Hemlock Grove come October 23rd, 2022.

Why is Hemlock Grove leaving Netflix?

To understand why Hemlock Grove is leaving, you first need to understand the different types of Netflix Original.

That’s where another production company produces the show exclusively for Netflix but only for a fixed period of time.

In this case, Gaumont International Television owns the underlying rights to Hemlock Grove.

Over the past few years, dozens of Netflix Originals have left the service.

They’ve mostly been international shows and movies that were either co-productions or under an exclusive licensing deal for a certain period of time. Some shows have even been bought back by the original owners, such as the Marvel shows like Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones.

This removal may open the floodgates to other Netflix Originals owned by third parties to leave Netflix eventually.

Titles like Orange is the New Black, a Lionsgate Television show, could eventually depart. For what it’s worth, our intel suggests Netflix owns most newer shows released as Netflix Originals in perpetuity. We’ll have more on this in a big article coming up shortly.

Where will Hemlock Grove stream after leaving Netflix?

That’s unclear right now.

Most Netflix Originals that have departed thus far don’t find any new SVOD streaming home. Gaumont International will likely try to find a new home in the open market, and of course, Netflix would be open to bidding on said rights.

DVD and Blu-rays of the show exist, but given the removal, they may become increasingly hard to find.

Will you miss Hemlock Grove when it leaves Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments.