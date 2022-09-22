How Long Is Rebirth Island Playlist Back? Warzone Update Explained

Rebirth Island is back in rotation on Call of Duty Warzone, and Activision has confirmed when the current playlist is coming to an end.

Over previous weeks, developers Raven Software has used a weekly playlist and weekend playlist, meaning that maps and modes would change regularly.

This has meant that some days, Rebirth Island has been removed and not made available as an option. And with the fan-favourite location back in the mix, fans want to know how long before the next playlist update drops.

How Long Is Rebirth Island Playlist Back In Warzone?

Raven Software has confirmed that Rebirth Island is part of the new weekly playlist and will not be removed again until Thursday, September 29, 2022. This is the guaranteed length of time the latest playlist will be available before it is replaced next week by something new.

That doesn’t mean Raven will choose to completely rotate Rebirth Island out again, only that a new playlist update will be arriving next week with new maps and modes. The current list of modes includes Rebirth Island, but fans are only allowed to select Quads for the next week, with Fortune’s Keep offering all choices.

The current Warzone Playlist includes the following options:

Caldera

Battle Royale Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

Plunder Quads

Fortune’s Keep

Resurgence Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

Rebirth Island

A message Raven Software explains: “his marks the final daily Playlist rotation. Starting this Thursday, our Playlist updates will return to a weekly cadence. Reminder, this is a weekly Playlist that will remain live until Thursday next week.”

Raven Software has not revealed what will replace the current playlist format or how it might fit with the end of Season 5. Currently, Reloaded version of the current season is expected to launch in early October 2022. This will provide a new range of weapons. Dates could run differently with the impending launch of Modern Warfare 2, so fans should wait and see what is announced before the end of the current month.

