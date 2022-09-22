IC Manage Holodeck Webinar – Accelerating Ansys® Redhawk-SC™ in the Cloud by 40%

Upcoming webinar covers techniques to instantly scale performance and reduce storage when running EDA applications in AWS

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IC Manage, Inc. announced that it will present an overview and demonstration of its Holodeck product for hybrid cloud bursting of Ansys Redhawk-SC on October 11, 2022 at 10am PDT, hosted by SemiWiki. Technical experts from IC Manage and Ansys will cover the techniques to transparently run power integrity and reliability analysis in the cloud, while increasing performance nearly 40% and reducing storage by 80%.

Registration is currently open via SemiWiki (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2204431079508090381)

“IC Manage Holodeck continues to accelerate the most complex and critical portions of the IC design and verification process,” said Dean Drako, President and CEO of IC Manage. “We’re excited to be able to demonstrate our work with Ansys and this upcoming webinar shows that the combined solution enables leading edge design teams to take advantage of the cloud to improve their time to market and reduce overall compute spend.”

“Ansys Redhawk-SC is a market leader used for signing off power integrity and reliability for a significant fraction of all IC designs across the semiconductor industry,” said Rich Goldman, director of product marketing for semiconductor, electronic, and optical products at Ansys. “Combined with IC Manage Holodeck, customer projects have been able to leverage the cloud to accelerate Redhawk-SC performance and reduce overall project schedules.”

The upcoming webinar will show how IC Manage Holodeck enables users to run Redhawk-SC in Amazon AWS faster and at lower cost:

Redhawk-SC jobs start in minutes without having to pre-copy any design data, EDA tools and foundry kits to the cloud. Holodeck virtually projects all needed data in seconds, allowing jobs to start quickly.

without having to pre-copy any design data, EDA tools and foundry kits to the cloud. Holodeck virtually projects all needed data in seconds, allowing jobs to start quickly. Reduces duplicate storage costs by 80% or more by only moving the specific data needed by actual jobs to Amazon AWS and shutting down services to minimize ongoing storage and compute costs.

by 80% or more by only moving the specific data needed by actual jobs to Amazon AWS and shutting down services to minimize ongoing storage and compute costs. Faster job execution times by using advanced AWS HPC optimized instances with local NVMe storage to eliminate storage I/O bottlenecks. The webinar demonstrates a 28% runtime reduction.

About IC Manage

IC Manage provides hybrid cloud and high-performance design management solutions for companies to efficiently collaborate on design and verification across their global enterprises, while maximizing their IP reuse. IC Manage customers include AMD, Infineon, Microchip, Northrop Grumman, NVIDIA, Samsung and other top semiconductor and systems companies. IC Manage Holodeck enables semiconductor companies to quickly and cost effectively leverage cloud computing without disrupting their existing EDA workflows. IC Manage is headquartered in Campbell, CA, with additional offices throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe. For more information visit us at www.icmanage.com.

