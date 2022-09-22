Jerome Flynn Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ at Paramount+

Jerome Flynn has been cast in “1923,” Paramount+’s upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel series from Taylor Sheridan.

“1923” will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home. The series is led by Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Flynn plays Banner Creighton, a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.

Flynn is best known for starring as Bronn in “Game of Thrones,” with other prominent credits including the British dramas “Ripper Street” and “Soldier Solider,” in which he played Bennet Drake and Paddy Garvey, respectively. He has also appeared in “Between the Line,” “Black Mirror” and “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” Flynn is repped by the Curtis Brown Group, Gersh and Anonymous Content.

Besides Ford and Mirren, Flynn joins previously announced cast members including Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer.

“1923” will premiere on Paramount+ in December. Production is currently underway in Montana.

Sheridan, executive produces along with John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

“Yellowstone” debuted in 2018 and has run for four seasons thus far, with Season 5 coming in November. Sheridan’s other projects at Paramount+ include “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King,” “Bass Reeves,” “Lioness” and “Land Man.”